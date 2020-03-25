SC cars part of new Ford recall; big health insurer waiving some virus-related payments

Ford recalls cars over door latches
DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 268,000 cars in North America to fix doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close.
The recall covers the 2014-2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, and the 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta. Cars in Mexico, U.S. territories and 16 states, including South Carolina, with high temperatures are affected.
Ford says a lever in the door latch can crack and fail. Typically doors won't close when it fails, but customers may be able to latch it after repeated attempts. If that happens, the doors could open while the cars are in motion.
Ford says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Dealers will replace the side door latches. Owners will be notified starting May 4.
Aetna waiving some patient payments
NEW YORK — One of the nation's biggest health insures is waiving patient payments for hospital stays tied to the coronavirus.
CVS Health's insurer Aetna said Wednesday that many of its customers will not have to make co-payments or other forms of cost sharing if they wind up admitted to a hospital in the insurer's provider network.
The move could save those patients thousands of dollars, depending on their coverage and how much health care they've used so far this year.
The waiver lasts through June 1. It applies to the insurer's 3.6 million customers who have individual insurance or get their coverage through a fully-insured plan offered by a small business. Big employers that offer Aetna coverage also can chose to waive those payments, a spokesman for the insurer said.
Many insurers have waived patient costs for testing or doctor visits and telemedicine to encourage people to get help with coronavirus symptoms. But Aetna, which covers nearly 23 million people, is the first major insurer to extend a payment waiver.
Big-ticket factory orders rise
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose by a solid amount in February, but the gain came before the coronavirus had shut down much of the country.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday durable goods orders rose 1.2 percent last month, rebounding from January when orders had shown a tiny 0.1 percent gain.
However, with all the shutdowns that have occurred as authorities try to deal with the coronavirus, economists are looking for weak reports in coming months.
Many analysts believe the virus has already pushed the country into a recession with the most pessimistic forecasting that the overall economy could plunge by 20 percent or more in the April-June quarter.
The durable goods report showed that the February gain was the best performance since a 2.8 percent advance in December.