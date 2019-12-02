David Ingle, a partner with the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, has been named board chairman of Star Gospel Mission.
Danielle DeLorme of Novus Architects has been named to the 2020 board of directors of the American Institute of Architects' South Carolina chapter.
Michele Abraham, state director of the South Carolina Small Business Development Centers, has been elected chair of the America’s SBDC, which represents the network of nearly 1,000 SBDC offices and 5,000 employees nationally.
The American Institute of Architects’ South Carolina chapter has recognized the following projects and firms in its annual awards program: Lowcountry Wharf House on Kiawah Island by Anderson Studio of Architecture and Design, merit award for residential design; the Node House on Kiawah Island by Thomas & Denzinger Architects, merit award for residential design.
Dr. Jairy C. Hunter, former president of Charleston Southern University, has been named the recipient of the 2019 Joseph P. Riley Leadership Award by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Ashley Demosthenes, president and CEO of Lowcountry Land Trust, has been named the recipient of the 2019 Ambassador Award by the Land Trust Alliance for her advocacy of federal policies supporting conservation.
Will Russell, a certified public accountant and principal of Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC, has been named to the board of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance for a three-year term.