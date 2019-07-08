TUESDAY
HOME BUYING BASICS: Increasing HOPE Financial Training Center holds a free workshop, “Home Buying 101.” 6:30-8:30 p.m. 1551 Remount Road, North Charleston. Go to https://bit.ly/31M4Cii to register. Call 843-225-4343 for more details.
WEDNESDAY
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Social Media Marketing 101: Why and How to Grow Your Customer Base." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled presenter is Hunter Cole III. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
BUSINESS FINANCING: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop on financial planning and funding for small businesses. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
THURSDAY
MONEY MANAGEMENT: Origin SC holds a money-management workshop, “Making Ends Meet.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JULY 15
CHARLESTON FLOODING FORUM: The City of Charleston, Historic Charleston Foundation and others holds an update and public meeting with the Dutch Dialogues Charleston design team that is working on solutions for several major flooding challenges facing the city. 6:30-8 p.m. Crosstowne Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, West Ashley. Free. Go to www.dutchdialoguescharleston.org for details.
JULY 16
HR SUMMIT: The Palmetto Society for Human Resource Management holds a conference, “Building HR Rock Stars.” 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m. College of Charleston North Campus, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston. Free for members; $65 for others. Go to https://palmetto.shrm.org/ for more details.
GENTRIFICATION FORUM: Charleston Promise Neighborhood holds the second community forum to discuss the effects of gentrification in the Charleston Neck area. 5-8 p.m. Chicora Elementary School, 3100 Carner Ave., North Charleston. Free. Email radia.heyward@charlestonpromise.org or call 843-647-6209 for details.
JULY 17
BOOSTING PRODUCTIVITY: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Improving Productivity with Lean Six Sigma.” 9-11 a.m. S.C. Research Authority, 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Scheduled presenter is Kimberly Champagne. $50. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
FLOODING LESSONS FROM AMSTERDAM: The City of Charleston, Historic Charleston Foundation and others hold an “Every Drop Counts” presentation and an open house with the Dutch Dialogues Charleston design team that is working on solutions for several major flooding challenges facing the city. 5:30-8 p.m. Clemson Design Center, 701 East Bay St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Daniel Goedbloed, the city of Amsterdam's rainproof program manager. Free. Go to www.dutchdialoguescharleston.org for details.
JULY 18
HOMEOWNERSHIP PRIMER: Origin SC holds a workshop on the basics of homeownership. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JULY 20
HOMEBUYING BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time home buyers. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JULY 22
BETTER CREDIT: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JULY 24
BUSINESS PLANS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Writing Your Business Plan." Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building. 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
JULY 25
HOMEOWNERSHIP PRIMER: Origin SC holds a workshop on the basics of homeownership. 6-8 p.m. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JULY 29
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
JULY 31
ALUMINUM PLANT UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the expansion of the J.W. Aluminum plant and how it affects the city of Goose Creek. 9-10 a.m. Wingate by Wydham at Charleston Southern University, 9280 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Stan Brant, J.W. Aluminum’s chief operating officer. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
AUG. 2 & 3
RURAL LANDOWNERS: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service hold ths 4th annual “S.C. Rural and Limited Landowner Symposium.” Marriott Hotel, 35 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston. $50. Register by July 5 at www.heirsproperty.org/events or by contacting Jasmine Brown at 843-745-7055 or jbrown@heirsproperty.org.
AUG. 8
BERKELEY SCHOOLS UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the Berkeley County School District. 9-10 a.m. Courtyard by Marriott, 1510 Rose Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Eddie Ingram, district superintendent. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.