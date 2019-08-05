TUESDAY
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
WEDNESDAY
NEW SUMMERVILLE GATEWAY: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s North Summerville Area Council meets 8-9 a.m. Home 2 Suites, 221 Holiday Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speakers are Alison Simmons, planning and zoning director for Berkeley County, and Jessi Shuler, planning director for the Town of Summerville. Topic: “North Maple and Nexton Parkway - The Future of Summerville's Newest Entrance.” Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
THURSDAY
BERKELEY SCHOOLS UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the Berkeley County School District. 9-10 a.m. Courtyard by Marriott, 1510 Rose Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Eddie Ingram, district superintendent. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents and the S.C. Small Business Development Center hold a tax workshop for small business owners. 9 a.m-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://www.scsbdc.com/ to register.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on budgeting and making ends meet. 6 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
AUG. 12
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
AUG. 17
FOR HOMEBUYERS: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time homebuyers 9 a.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
AUG. 19
DISASTER PREPARATION: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a disaster preparedness workshop for small businesses. 6-8:30 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include representatives from Charleston and Berkeley counties, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the S.C. Commerce Department. Free. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
AUG. 29
SALUTE TO INDUSTRY: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Pavilion at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to https://bit.ly/2I5swh4 for details.
SEPT. 24
NEXTON UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the mixed-use Nexton development in Summerville. 9-10:30 a.m. Courtyard by Marriott, 1510 Rose Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Brent Gilardo, vice president and general manager for the project. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
SEPT. 26
FLOODING REPORT: Dutch Dialogues Charleston, which is working on solutions for several major flooding challenges facing the city, presents its final report. 6-7:30 p.m. Charleston Gaillard Center, 2 George St. Free. Go to www.dutchdialoguescharleston.org for more details.