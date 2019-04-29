WEDNESDAY
SMALL BUSINESS SALUTE: The U.S. Small Business Administration and other sponsors hold the 2019 Salute to Small Business, including a procurement matchmaker event with dozens of participants and exhibitors. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. $50-$60. Go to http://scsalutetosmallbiz.com/ for more details.
MAY 6
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
MAY 9
RISK MANAGEMENT: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Risk Management: Insurance and Legal Concerns.” 3-5 p.m. First Citizens Bank building, 2nd floor conference room, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Charleston business and contracts attorney Alex Juncu and Rawlins Lowndes, chief financial officer of C.T. Lowndes & Co. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.
MAY 23
GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Preparing for Government Contracting Opportunities.” 1-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank building, second floor conference room, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Linda Blanton, procurement specialist with the SBDC and Robin Rourk, deputy director of the Office of Small Business Programs at the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.