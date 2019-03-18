TODAY-THURSDAY
RECYCLING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE: The Carolina Recycling Association holds its annual conference and trade show. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $40-$515. Go to http://www.cra-recycle.org/ for details.
TUESDAY
GRANT GROUP: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets. 5:45-7 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 89 Calhoun St. Scheduled speaker is Andrew Cohen. Topic: "A Grant’s Eye View of Nonprofit and Charitable Organizations." Call 843-452-4492 or email carolynlackey@comcast.net for details.
FINANCIAL PROJECTIONS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop on financial projections. 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive., North Charleston. $25. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
THURSDAY
EXPORTING AND MARKETING: The Charleston Area Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Expanding Your Business With Marketing & Exporting Strategies.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Pre-registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
WOMEN IN TECH: Charleston Women in Tech holds a panel discussion as part of its MeetUP series, “Being the Only Woman on the Team.” 5:30-7:30 p.m. BoomTown, 1505 King Street Extension, North Charleston. Scheduled panelists are Jen Boulware of Snagajob; Margaret Godowns and Shannon Williams of BoomTown; Liz Healy of Micfo; Amy Piazza of TSPS Inc.; Valerie Sessions of Charleston Southern University and the Navy Information Warfare Center Atlantic. Moderator is Lisa Berry, an information technology consultant for the Department of Defense. Go to https://www.meetup.com/Charleston-Women-In-Tech/ for details.
GENTRIFICATION FORUM: Charleston Promise Neighborhood's Community Engagement Council meets to discuss impact of gentrification on the Neck area. 6-8 p.m. Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston. Free.
MARCH 26
AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Ideas Into Action holds a panel discussion on affordable housing. 6-7:30 p.m. St. John’s Chapel, 18 Hanover St., Charleston. Scheduled presenters include: Melissa Maddox-Evans, general counsel of the Housing Authority City of Charleston and president and chair of the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation; Hope Watson, staff attorney with the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation; Sarah Schreiber, senior staff attorney with Charleston Legal Access; Joseph Dukes, loan officer with the S.C. Community Loan Fund; Julie Hussey, developer with Workshops at Howard Heights; Melissa Moore, director of Operations for Housing For All Mount Pleasant. Go to https://housingjustice2.eventbrite.com to register.
MARCH 27
FLOODING FORUM: The Medical University of South Carolina’s Sustainability and Recycling Department holds an installment in its Conversation Café series on how the City of Charleston and MUSC are adapting to flooding, rising sea levels and other challenges. 1 p.m. MUSC Drug Discovery Building, 171 Ashley Ave.. Room 110. Scheduled speakers include Mark Wilbert, the city’s chief resilience officer and emergency management director, and Christine von Kolnitz, MUSC’s sustainability manager. Free.
APRIL 2
CREDIT WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 3
BMW SUPPLIER SUMMIT: German automaker BMW holds its annual Suppler Diversity Conference. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive. Scheduled keynote speaker is author, educator and entrepreneur Stedman Graham. Go to www.bmwsupplierdiversity.com for details.
APRIL 4
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents and the Small Business Development Center hold a free tax workshop for small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank, second floor, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Go to https://bit.ly/2XA27O0 for details.
APRIL 6
HOMEOWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop on homeownership. 10 a.m.-noon. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 11
PERSONAL FINANCE WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a money management workshop, Making Ends Meet.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 12
INSTAGRAM EXEC: The Women’s Council of the Gibbes Museum of Art holds its annual Art of Design luncheon. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lenhardt Garden, 135 Meeting St, Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships at Instagram. $150. Call 843-722-2706, extension 221, or go to www.gibbesmuseum.org/ArtofDesign for more details.
APRIL 26
SC PRESERVATION SUMMIT: The S.C. Archives & History Foundation and the S.C. Department of Archives & History hold their annual statewide conference on historic preservation. Archives & History Center, 8301 Parklane Road, Columbia. $50 by April 18; $65 afterward; $25 for students. Go to https://bit.ly/2EVQ32e for details.