WEDNESDAY
HEIRS' PROPERTY RIGHTS: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation holds an education seminar and legal clinic. 11 a.m. Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church, 2915 Bohicket Road, Johns Island. Free. Advance reservations required to speak with an attorney. Call Sharon Piggs at: 843-745-7055 or go to https://www.heirsproperty.org/ for details.
WEST ASHLEY ROADWORK: Charleston County Government holds a drop-in public meeting about two new alternatives for the planned intersection improvements at S.C. Highway 7 (Sam Rittenberg Boulevard) and S.C. Highway 171 (Old Towne Road). 5:30-7:30 p.m. First Christian Church, 1293 Orange Grove Road, West Ashley. Go to www.sc7andsc171intersection.com or call 843-202-6140 for more information.
THURSDAY
TEACHER OF THE YEAR: The Greater Summerville/Dochester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Teacher of the Year Luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel St., Summerville. $40 for members; $65 for others. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org for details.
SATURDAY
UNCLAIMED PROPERTY: State Treasurer Curtis Loftis, Charleston County Treasurer Mary Tinkler and Charleston County Public Libraries hold two free events to inform residents about how to search for and request any unclaimed property in their names. 9-11 a.m., Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston; and 1-3 p.m., Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston.
HOMEOWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on homeownership. 10 a.m.-noon. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JUNE 3
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
JUNE 4
CREDIT: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on credit improvement. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JUNE 5
FLOODING FORUM: Lowcountry Local First holds a workshop, "Storms & Flooding: Is Your Business Prepared? 5:50-7 p.m. Local Works, 1630-2 Meeting St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include: Scott Cave of Atlantic Business Continuity Services; Heather Pierce of Green Door Co.; Cheryl Smithem of Charleston PR & Design; and Sarah Williams-Scalise of Blueprint Insurance Group Inc. Free for members; $15 for others. Go to https://lowcountrylocalfirst.org for details.
MARKETING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop on developing a marketing plan. 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
JUNE 6
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents and the S.C. Small Business Development Center hold a tax workshop for small business owners. 9 .a.m- 3 p.m. First Citizens Bank, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://www.scsbdc.com/ to register.
JUNE 12
BUYING A BUSINESS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a roundtable on the basics for buying a business. 8-9 a.m. Trident Technical College's Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
JUNE 13
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on budgeting and money management, “Making Ends Meet.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JUNE 15
HOME-BUYING BASICS: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop for first-time home buyers. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JUNE 20
SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING: The S.C. Small business Development Center holds a workshop, "Financing a Small Business." 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Services Building County Council Chambers 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Go to https://www.scsbdc.com/ for details.
HOMEOWNERSHIP 101: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on homeownership. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JUNE 27
HOMEOWNERSHIP 101: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on homeownership. 6-8 p.m.. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.