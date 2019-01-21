TUESDAY
S.C. CHAMBER AGENDA: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County's public policy division meets. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Ted Pitts, CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce Topic: "2019 Legislative Agenda and the Year Ahead." Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
WED.-THUSDAY
SC AGRIBUSINESS: The 7th annual S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo is held. Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Scheduled keynote speaker is Michele Payn of Cause Matters Corporation. Free. Go to https://www.scagribizexpo.com/ for details.
THURSDAY
RIDGEVILLE INTERCHANGE UPGRADES: The S.C. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration hold a drop-in-style public information meeting about the U.S. Interstate 26 and S.C. Highway 27 interchange improvement project. 5-7 p.m. Ridgeville Community Center, 105 School St., Ridgeville. Go to www.I26-SC27.com for details.
FRIDAY
OPPORTUNITY ZONES: The Council of Development Finance Agencies, the Office of U.S. Senator Tim Scott and the Office of Gov. Henry McMaster hold the “Governor’s Opportunity Zones Summit.” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. $25-$75. Go to www.scopportunityzone.com for details.
SATURDAY
VETERANS WORKSHOP: An information workshop for military veterans, “Benefits & Business,” is held. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Harvest Pointe Church, 4870 Piedmont Ave., North Charleston. Free. Call 843-579-0705 or email leehmoultrie@gmail.com for more details.
FINANCIAL RESOURCES: Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the National Council of Negro Women hold a financial resource seminar. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. College of Charleston-North Campus, 3800 Paramount Road, North Charleston. Topics include heirs’ property, savings, credit repair, investing and retirement. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/2LAKJDf to register.
JAN. 29
CHAMBER GALA: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its membership appreciation and awards celebration. 6-9 p.m. Middleton Place Pavilion, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $75 for mebers; $100 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
JAN. 29-31
RAPID TRANSIT PLAN: Lowcountry Rapid Transit and the Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments hold three community workshops on plans to develop a rapid transit system for the region. 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the International Longshoremen's Association union hall, 1142 Morrison Drive, Charleston; Jan. 30 at Jan Alston-Bailey Elementary School, 820 W. 5th North St., Summerville; Jan. 31 at Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Free. Go to https://www.facebook.com/BCDCoG/ for details.
FEB. 4
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
FEB. 5
GERMAN BUSINESS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston holds its 3rd annual German-American Business Summit. 1-6 p.m. The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Inga von Seelen, vice president of the product group NAFTA Hub USA for Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Inc. The event includes two panel discussions, “Leadership in Sustainability in German-American Industry" and “Futures of German-American Industry.” Free for students and faculty; $25 for others. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2FBjIOU for details.
FEB. 12
SALES WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a business roundtable on consultative selling. 8-9 a.m. Trident Technical College's Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. Scheduled moderator is Shane Griffin, senior marketing consultant with iHeartMedia Inc. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
FEB. 16 & 23
USING QUICKBOOKS: The Charleston Area Small Business Development Center and The Citadel Baker School of Business hold a two-session workshop on the basics of using Quickbooks accounting software. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Advance registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com/ for details.
FEB. 26
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce holds its 2019 economic outlook conference. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Trident Technical College Center for Economic Development, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Elliot Eisenberg, a former senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders. $115. Go to https://bit.ly/2VJPQWc for details.