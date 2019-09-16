TUESDAY
FEDERAL CONTRACTING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration hold a workshop, “Growing Your Business With Federal Contracting.” 9 a.m.-noon. 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Free. Registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
QUICKBOOKS INTRO: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Quickbooks For Beginners." 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
GRANT GROUP: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets. 6-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 89 Calhoun St. Scheduled speaker is Denise Fugo, grant writer for Charleston Area Seniors and adjunct professor at the College of Charleston. Free. Call 843-452-4492 or email carolynlackey@comcast.net for details.
WEDNESDAY
DORCHESTER COUNTY PARKS, LIBRARIES: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly "Power Hour" event, "Future Plans for Dorchester County Parks and Libraries." 7:30-9 a.m. Summerville Town Hall, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speakers are Jay Byars of Dorchester County Council and Robert Antill of Dorchester County Libraries. Go to www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
SATURDAY
FOR HOMEBUYERS: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time homebuyers 9 a.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
HOME BUYING BASICS: Increasing H.O.P.E Financial Training Center holds a workshop: “Home Buying 101.” 10 a.m. Faith Assembly North Campus, 3001 Landing Parkway, North Charleston. Free. Call 843-225-4343 to register.
SEPT. 23
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
SEPT. 24
RURAL EXPO: The S.C. Small Business Development Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and SCORE hold the "Rural Strong Business Resource Expo." 8:30 a.m.-noon. The Continuum, 208 W. Main St., Lake City. Free but registration is required. Go to www.sba.gov/sc or call 803-765-5377 for details.
NEXTON UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the mixed-use Nexton development in Summerville. 9-10:30 a.m. Courtyard by Marriott, 1510 Rose Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Brent Gilardo, vice president and general manager for the project. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Quickbooks For Current Users." 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
SEPT. 25
GOOGLE FOR BUSINESSES: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds an introductory workshop, “Google: Applied Digital Skills for the Business Owner." 6:30-8:30 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
SEPT. 26
FLOODING REPORT: Dutch Dialogues Charleston, which is working on solutions for several major flooding challenges facing the city, presents its final report. 6-7:30 p.m. Charleston Gaillard Center, 2 George St. Free. Go to www.dutchdialoguescharleston.org for more details.
OCT. 9
GROWING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Expanding Your Existing Business." 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled pspeakers are SBDC business consultants Tom Lauria and Jim Wetzel. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
OCT. 12 & 19
QUICKBOOKS PRIMER: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a two-part workshop, “Basic QuickBooks Training.” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Citadel’s Bastin Lab in Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
OCT. 17-19
WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: The National Association of Women in Construction South Atlantic Region holds its fall conference. Isle of Palms. Scheduled keynote speakers are: Ruth Jordan, minority business enterprise manager for the City of North Charleston; Jennet Alterman, chair of the Charleston Commission of Women and Women's Rights and Empowerment Network; and LB Adams, CEO of Practical Dramatics. $185-$200, Go to http://www.nawicsa.org/ for details.
OCT. 21-23
S.C. TRADE SUMMIT: The 46th annual S.C. International Trade Conference is held. Charleston Galliard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is broadcasting personality and college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. Go to www.scitc.org for details.
OCT. 22
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State holds free notary public seminar. 6:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Email kwatkins@sos.sc.gov or call 803-734-6045 for registration details.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. LIFE SCIENCES SUMMIT: SCBIO holds its annual life-sciences industry conference. Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. Theme is, “Ignite the Future.” Go to https://www.scbio.org/ for registration fees and other details.
NOV. 7
CLEAN ENERGY SUMMIT: The S.C. Clean Energy Business Alliance holds its annual South Carolina Clean Energy Conference. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, 1014 Greene St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is transportation electrification expert Erika H. Myers of Smart Electric Power Alliance. $100-$525. Go to https://scceba.org/ for details.
NOV. 12
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville. Scheduled keynote speaker is Gov. Henry McMaster. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.