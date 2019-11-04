TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Charleston County Historic Courthouse, 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
TUESDAY
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Social Media 102: Website Design, Branding and Digital Marketing." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Hunter Cole III and Robert Jones. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
THURSDAY
CLEAN ENERGY SUMMIT: The S.C. Clean Energy Business Alliance holds its annual South Carolina Clean Energy Conference. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, 1014 Greene St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is transportation electrification expert Erika H. Myers of Smart Electric Power Alliance. $100-$525. Go to https://scceba.org/ for details.
PROPERTY RIGHTS: The College of Charleston Center for Public Choice & Market Process holds an installment in its Free Market Speaker Series, in conjunction with the Bastiat Society, “Unveiling the Mystery of Property Rights and Capital Formation." 5:45-7:45 p.m. Wells Fargo Auditorium, 5 Liberty St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Claudia Williamson, associate professor of economics at Mississippi State University and co-director of the Institute for Market Studies. Free. Go to https://conta.cc/36cYodK to register.
CONTRACTORS MEET & GREET: Charleston County's Contracts and Procurement Department holds its annual "meet and greet" for prime contractors and subcontractors interested in doing business with the county. 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 45 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free. Call 843-958-4750 for details.
BUSINESS PRIMER: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a free workshop, “Are You Ready to Start a Business?” 6-7:45 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Go to https://conta.cc/34dm8fL to register.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
DIVERSITY SUMMIT: The Medical University of South Carolina holds its third annual "Inclusion to Innovation Summit." Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel and Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Dr. Lisa Moreno, president-elect of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, and diversity consultant Howard Ross. $125 for MUSC employees; $275 for others. Go to https://bit.ly/2VdLSp3 to register.
FRIDAY
S.C. TAX ADVOCATE: The S.C. Department of Revenue holds a “Taxpayer Advocate” session to take questions and hear concerns from the public about the agency’s policies and procedures. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 2070 Northbrook Blvd., North Charleston. Advanced appointments recommended. Call 803-898-5444 or go to https://bit.ly/2mJKygk for details.
NOV. 12
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville. Scheduled keynote speaker is Gov. Henry McMaster. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
NOV. 18
DELINQUENT TAX SALE: Dorchester County holds its annual sale of properties with delinquent tax bills. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Willie R. Davis Council Chambers, 201 Johnston St., St. George. If necessary, the sale will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 and subsequent days. Go to DorchesterCountySC.gov/Delinquent for details.
NOV. 20-21
S.C. CHAMBER SUMMIT: The S.C. Chamber of Commerce holds its 40th annual summit. Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms. Sessions include a 2020 economic update from economist Joey Von Nessen of the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business. $250-$300. Go to https://www.scchamber.net/events for details.
NOV. 21
BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE: The U.S. Small Business Administration, the S.C. Small Business Development Center and Charleston County's Office of Business Opportunities hold a roundtable discussion, "Overcoming the Challenges of Growing Your Business." 10 a.m.-2 p.m. SouthStar Capital, 840 Lowcountry Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/343vgnj to register.
DEC. 3
ECONOMIC FORECAST: The University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business holds its 39th annual Economic Outlook Conference. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. $75. Register by Nov. 28. Go to www.moore.sc.edu/eoc for details.
DEC. 3-4
COMMUNITY INVESTMENT SUMMIT: The S.C. Community Fund holds its annual “Investing in Community” summit. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Richard Rothstein, author and distinguished fellow Of the Economic Policy Institute, and John Taylor, president and founder of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. $50-$100. Call 843-973-7285 or go to sccommunityloanfund.org for details.
DEC. 11-12
DEFENSE SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 13th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Theme, “Accelerate to Dominate: Increasing the Speed of Warfighting Innovation.” Go to www.charlestondca.org/summit for details.