TUESDAY
HVAC AND DATA CENTERS: The local chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers meets. 5:30 p.m. Harbor Breeze Restaurant, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Topic: Heating, ventilation and air conditioning for data centers. $25. Email gene3380@gmail.com for more details.
WEDNESDAY
GROWING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Expanding Your Existing Business." 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are SBDC business consultants Tom Lauria and Jim Wetzel. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
MARKETING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “How To Develop Your Marketing Plan.” 6-8 p.m. Trident Technical College's Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
TRANSPORTATION PLANNING: The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments holds two meetings to collect public input for the update of its long-range transportation plan for the region’s rural areas. 3-7 p.m. for both events. Dorchester County Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, on Oct. 9; and Berkeley Electric Cooperative Community Center, 7200 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw, on Oct. 10. Go to www.bcdcog.com/rlrtp or call 843-529-0400 for more information.
THURSDAY
OPPORTUNITY ZONES: The South Carolina Opportunity Zone Summit is held. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville. Scheduled speakers include U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC. $75-100. Go to https://bit.ly/2kTZUP0 for details.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on making ends meet. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
FRIDAY
BUSINESS PLANS: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds a workshop, "One Page Business Plan." 9 a.m.-noon. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. $25 for members; $50 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
SATURDAY & OCT. 19
QUICKBOOKS PRIMER: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a two-part workshop, “Basic QuickBooks Training.” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Citadel’s Bastin Lab in Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
OCT. 16
SC CHAMBER AGENDA: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's monthly Power Hour hosts the S.C. Chamber of Commerce's annual fall "Grassroots Meeting" to discuss priorities for the 2020 legislative session. 7:30-9 a.m. Summerville Town Hall, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speakers include S.C. Chamber CEO Ted Pitts. Free. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
OCT. 17
INS AND OUTS OF OWNING A HOME: Origin SC holds a workshop, “Introduction to Homeownership.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
OCT. 17-19
WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: The National Association of Women in Construction South Atlantic Region holds its fall conference. Isle of Palms. Scheduled keynote speakers are: Ruth Jordan, minority business enterprise manager for the City of North Charleston; Jennet Alterman, chair of the Charleston Commission of Women and Women's Rights and Empowerment Network; and LB Adams, CEO of Practical Dramatics. $185-$200, Go to http://www.nawicsa.org/ for details.
OCT. 19
FOR HOMEBUYERS: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time homebuyers 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. $10. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
OCT. 21
STATE OF THE PORT: The Propeller Club of Charleston holds its annual “State of the Port” address. 11-1:30 p.m. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Gov. Henry McMaster and Jim Newsome, president and chief executive officer of the S.C. State Ports Authority. $100. Go to https://conta.cc/2lppk7m by Oct. 16 to register.
OCT. 21-23
S.C. TRADE SUMMIT: The 46th annual S.C. International Trade Conference is held. Charleston Galliard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is broadcasting personality and college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. Go to www.scitc.org for details.
OCT. 22
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State holds free notary public seminar. 6:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Email kwatkins@sos.sc.gov or call 803-734-6045 for registration details.
OCT. 23
VOLUNTEERS ADMIN CONFERENCE: The Lowcountry affiliate of the South Carolina Association for Volunteer Administrators holds a conference ‘The Future is Now: Tech Trends for 2020 and Beyond.” 8:30 a.m.-4:30pm Wannamaker County Park’s Cypress Hall, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Dana Cory Litwin, a San Francisco-based transformational coach, strategic adviser and public speaker. $25. Space is limited; registration suggested at https://bit.ly/2pt4J3T by Oct. 16. Contact Tina at 843-762-8053 or tujcich@ccprc.com for more details.
IP LAW: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop on intellectual property law, inlcuding patents, trademarks and copyrights. 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jeremy Stipkala, patent attorney at Thrive IP. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
DIGITAL MARKETING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “Digital Marketing Overview.” 6-8 p.m. Trident Technical College Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
OCT. 24
INS AND OUTS OF OWNING A HOME: Origin SC holds a workshop, “Introduction to Homeownership.” 6-8 p.m. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. LIFE SCIENCES SUMMIT: SCBIO holds its annual life-sciences industry conference. Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. Theme is, “Ignite the Future.” Go to https://www.scbio.org/ for registration fees and other details.
OCT. 30
BUSINESS PLANS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “Writing Your Business Plan.” 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
NOV. 7
CLEAN ENERGY SUMMIT: The S.C. Clean Energy Business Alliance holds its annual South Carolina Clean Energy Conference. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, 1014 Greene St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is transportation electrification expert Erika H. Myers of Smart Electric Power Alliance. $100-$525. Go to https://scceba.org/ for details.
NOV. 8
S.C. TAX ADVOCATE: The S.C. Department of Revenue holds a “Taxpayer Advocate” session to take questions and hear concerns from the public about the agency’s policies and procedures. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 2070 Northbrook Blvd., North Charleston. Advanced appointments are strongly recommended. Call 803-898-5444 or go to https://bit.ly/2mJKygk for details.
NOV. 12
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville. Scheduled keynote speaker is Gov. Henry McMaster. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.