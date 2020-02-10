SC business calendar

THURSDAY
VETERANS JOB FAIR: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs holds a job fair for military veterans. 11 a.m. Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, 109 Bee St., Charleston. Free.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop. "Making Ends Meet: Budgeting." 6 p.m. 8084 Rivers Ave., North Charleston Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details.
SATURDAY
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds an introductory workshop on the homeownership process. 6-8 p.m. 8084 Rivers Ave., North Charleston Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details.
FEB. 19
TAX WORKSHOP: The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce and the Small Business Development Center hold a workshop, “Payroll Taxes 101.” 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Wendi Dion, a divisional district office manager for the Department of Employment and Workforce. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
MARKETING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Creating Your Marketing Plan" 6-8 p.m. Trident Technical College Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane, Room B111. $20. Go to https://conta.cc/2uhNbKF to register.
FEB. 25
BUSINESS FINANCING: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Financing Your Business" 6-8 p.m. Charleston County Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Cindi Rourk, Director of Business Development with the LDC. $20. Go to https://conta.cc/36SIYu1 to register.
FEB. 26
FOCUS ON GERMANY: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds an international luncheon forum, “Dynamic Local German Company Rising: KION North America.” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Halls Signature Events, 4 Faber St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Vincent Halma, KION’s president and CEO. $45. Reservations required. Go to https://waccharleston.org/ for details.
FEB. 26-28
SC AUTO SUMMIT: The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance holds its annual South Carolina Automotive Summit. Hyatt Regency, 220 N. Main St. Greenville. $100-$495. Go to https://myscma.com for details.
FEB. 27
WOMENS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston School of Business holds its inaugural Women for Women Summit. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Hyatt House Charleston/Historic District, 560 King St. Scheduled speakers include former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer at Bank of America. $125. Go to w4w.cofc.edu for details.
MARCH 4
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Economic Outlook Conference. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Trident Technical College Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel Financial. $115; members only. Go to www.charlestonchamber.org for details.
MARCH 5
CREATING PITCH DECKS: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Write Business Plans and Create Pitch Decks." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Darrell Jones, area director for the SBDC. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.