TODAY
DELINQUENT TAX SALE: Dorchester County holds its annual sales of properties with delinquent tax bills. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Willie R. Davis Council Chambers, 201 Johnston St., St. George. If necessary, the sale will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 and subsequent days. Go to DorchesterCountySC.gov/Delinquent for details.
WEDNESDAY
SCDOT UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly “Morning Power Hour.” 7:30-9 a.m. Summerville Town Hall, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speaker is Robby Robbins, S.C. Department of Transportation highway commissioner for District 1. Topic: “SCDOT 2019 Update.” Free. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
ENERGY FORUM: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds an energy forum highlighting solar power, natural gas and an update from Santee Cooper. 9 a.m. Wingate by Wyndham at Charleston Southern University, 9280 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Mark Furtick, manager of renewables at Dominion Energy; Eddie Plowden, manager of marketing and energy services at Berkeley Electric Cooperative; state Sen. Paul Campbell; and Charlie Duckworth, deputy CEO and planning chief at Santee Cooper. $25 for members; $40 for others. Go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY
CHAMBER SUMMIT: The S.C. Chamber of Commerce holds its 40th annual summit. Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms. $250-$300. Sessions include a 2020 economic update from economist Joey Von Nessen of the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business. Go to https://www.scchamber.net/events for details.
THURSDAY
BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE: The U.S. Small Business Administration, the S.C. Small Business Development Center and Charleston County's Office of Business Opportunities hold a roundtable discussion, "Overcoming the Challenges of Growing Your Business." 10 a.m.-2 p.m. SouthStar Capital, 840 Lowcountry Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/343vgnj to register.
BLS CHIEF: The Citadel’s Baker School of Business holds a presentation by William Beach, commissioner of the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. 9:30 a.m., Bond Hall 165. 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. Free.
INS AND OUTS OF OWNING A HOME: Origin SC holds a workshop, “Introduction to Homeownership.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
SATURDAY
INS AND OUTS OF OWNING A HOME: Origin SC holds a workshop, “Introduction to Homeownership.” 10 a.m.-noon. 325 E. Main St. Moncks Corner. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
DEC. 2
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Charleston County Historic Courthouse, 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
DEC. 3
ECONOMIC FORECAST: The University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business holds its 39th annual Economic Outlook Conference. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. Scheduled speakers include USC president Bob Caslen; economists Doug Woodward and Joey Von Nessen, both of USC, and Sarah House of Wells Fargo & Co. $75. Register by Nov. 28. Go to www.moore.sc.edu/eoc for details.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes for details.
DEC. 3-4
COMMUNITY INVESTMENT SUMMIT: The S.C. Community Fund holds its annual “Investing in Community” summit. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Richard Rothstein, author and distinguished fellow Of the Economic Policy Institute, and John Taylor, president and founder of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. $50-$100. Call 843-973-7285 or go to sccommunityloanfund.org for details.
DEC. 9
DELINQUENT TAX SALE: Charleston County Government holds its annual sales of properties with delinquent tax bills. 9 a.m. North Charleston Coliseum Montague Terrace Room, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. If necessary, the sale will continue at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 and subsequent days. Go to https://bit.ly/2Qf67lV for details.
DEC. 11-12
DEFENSE SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 13th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Theme, “Accelerate to Dominate: Increasing the Speed of Warfighting Innovation.” Go to www.charlestondca.org/summit for details.
DEC. 20
OFFICE 365 WORKSHOP: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds a brown-bag workshop on Microsoft's Office 365. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Bryan Powers of Trident Technical College. $15 for members; $30 for others. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.