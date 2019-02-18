TODAY-WEDNESDAY
S.C. TOURISM SUMMIT: The S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism holds the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism & Travel. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. $200-$425. Go to www.scprt.com/governors-conference for details.
TUESDAY
FOLLY BEACH COASTAL MANAGEMENT: The City of Folly Beach and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hold a meeting to solicit public input about reauthorizing the Folly Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management Project for 50 years, including continued federal participation in beach renourishments. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
BUSINESS VIABILITY: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Is Your Business Concept Viable?" 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
WOODWORKING STANDARDS: The local chapter of the Construction Specifications Institute meets. 6 p.m. Clemson Architecture Center, 701 East Bay St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Margaret Fisher, communications strategist with the Architectural Woodwork Institute. Topic: New architectural woodwork standards. Free for members; $20 for others. Go to www.charleston.csinet.org for details.
GRANT GROUP: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets. 6-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 69 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jessica Browning, principal with The Winkler Group. Topic: "Navigating Today’s Grant Landscape." Call 843-452-4492 or email carolynlackey@comcast.net for details.
MAYBANK HIGHWAY ZONING: Charleston County and City of Charleston planning departments hold a drop-in public workshop on the proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road Zoning District. 7-8:30 p.m. Harbor View Elementary School, 1576 Harbor View Road, James Island. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yc4337yd for details.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
AUTO INDUSTRY SUMMIT: The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance holds the 8th annual S.C. Automotive Summit. Hyatt Regency, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. The event will include presentations on manufacturing, workforce development and trade and policy. Scheduled keynote speakers include: Mike Mansuetti, president of Robert Bosch LLC; Scott Clark, president of Michelin North America; Jeff Moore, vice president of manufacturing at Volvo Car US Operations and manager of the company’s South Carolina plant. $425-$495. Go to https://myscma.com/event-directory/ for details.
WEDNESDAY
S.C. LIFE SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM: SCBIO holds “Life Sciences Boot Camp: Insights On SC's Fastest-Growing Industry.” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. $50-$125. Go to www.scbio.org for details.
THURSDAY
CASH MANAGEMENT: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Creating A Business: Maximizing Cash Flow.” 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jimmy A. Lewis of Consolidated Planning Inc. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
INTERNSHIPS: The Sea Islands Chamber of Commerce holds a "Lunch & Learn. 11:30-1 p.m. St. Johns High School, 1518 Main Road, Johns Island. Topic: "Why Internships are Important to High School Students and Employers." Free.
FEB. 26
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce holds its 2019 economic outlook conference. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Trident Technical College Center for Economic Development, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Elliot Eisenberg, a former senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders. $115. Go to https://bit.ly/2VJPQWc for details.
FEB. 27
CYBERSECURITY: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Cybersecurity 102: Through the Eyes of a Hacker.” 9-11 a.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Micheal Small of Tandem Cyber Solutions. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
FEB. 28
BUSINESS TAXES: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents and the S.C. Small Business Development Center hold a tax workshop for prospective small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, Topics include federal and state record keeping and filing deadlines. Free. Call 843-740-6160 for details.
MAYBANK HIGHWAY ZONING: Charleston County and City of Charleston planning departments hold a drop-in public workshop on the proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road Zoning District. 7-8:30 p.m. St. John’s High School, 1518 Main Road, Johns Island. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yc4337yd for details.
MARCH 4
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
MARCH 6
V.C. SUMMER CASE STUDY: The Bastiat Society of Columbia meets. Noon-1:30 p.m. The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter St., Columbia. Scheduled speaker is Jody Lipford, professor of economics at Presbyterian College. Topic is a case study of South Carolina’s failed V.C. Summer nuclear project: “The Political Economy of Resource Misallocation in the Energy Sector.” Registration required. RSVP to kara@colaecon.org.
MARCH 9
WILLS CLINIC: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation holds a free wills clinic. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Baldwin Carson Community Outreach Center, 1161 Baldwin Corner Road, Huger. Call Sharon Piggs at 843-745-7055 to reserve a time.
MARCH 18-21
RECYCLING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE: The Carolina Recycling Association holds its annual conference and trade show. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $40-$515. Go to http://www.cra-recycle.org/ for details.
APRIL 3
BMW SUPPLIER SUMMIT: German automaker BMW holds its annual Suppler Diversity Conference. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive. Scheduled keynote speaker is author, educator and entrepreneur Stedman Graham. Go to www.bmwsupplierdiversity.com for details.