TUESDAY
AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Ideas Into Action holds a panel discussion on affordable housing. 6-7:30 p.m. St. John’s Chapel, 18 Hanover St., Charleston. Scheduled presenters include: Melissa Maddox-Evans, general counsel of the Housing Authority City of Charleston and chair of the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation; Hope Watson, staff attorney with the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation; Sarah Schreiber, senior staff attorney with Charleston Legal Access; Joseph Dukes, loan officer with the S.C. Community Loan Fund; Julie Hussey, developer with Workshops at Howard Heights; Melissa Moore, director of Operations for Housing For All Mount Pleasant. Go to https://housingjustice2.eventbrite.com to register.
WEDNESDAY
COMPREHENSIVE PLANS: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly “Morning Power Hour.” 7:30-9 a.m. Summerville Town Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speakers are Jessi Shuler, director of planning for the Town of Summerville, and Kiera Reinertsen, director of planning and zoning, for Dorchester County. Topic: “Town of Summerville and Dorchester County Comprehensive Plans: What They Mean for Your Business.” Free.
FLOODING FORUM: The Medical University of South Carolina’s Sustainability and Recycling Department holds an installment in its Conversation Café series on how the City of Charleston and MUSC are adapting to flooding, rising sea levels and other challenges. 1 p.m. MUSC Drug Discovery Building, 171 Ashley Ave., Room 110. Scheduled speakers include Mark Wilbert, the city’s chief resilience officer and emergency management director, and Christine von Kolnitz, MUSC’s sustainability manager. Free.
APRIL 1 & 2
SUMMERVILLE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN: The Town of Summerville holds two public meetings to provide an update on its comprehensive plan. 6-7:30 p.m. on April 1, Alston-Bailey Elementary School, 820 W. 5th North St. and 8-9:30 a.m. on April 2, Cuthbert Community Center, 120 W. 5th South St. Go to hla.fyi/Summerville or contact planning director Jessi Shuler at 843-851-4217 or jshuler@summervillesc.gov for details.
APRIL 2
SANTEE COOPER SALE: The S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce and the S.C. Coastal Conservation League holds a town hall-style forum on the proposed sale of state-owned utility Santee Cooper. 5-6 p.m. Charleston County Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston.
CREDIT WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 3
RURAL BUSINESS EXPO: The Small Business Administration, the Department of Agriculture, the S.C. Small Business Development Center and SCORE hold the “Small Business & Farmers Rural Strong Business Expo.” 8:30 a.m.-noon. Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/2UHc6zn to register and for more details.
BMW SUPPLIER SUMMIT: German automaker BMW holds its annual Suppler Diversity Conference. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive. Scheduled keynote speaker is author, educator and entrepreneur Stedman Graham. Go to www.bmwsupplierdiversity.com for details.
APRIL 4
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents and the S.C. Small Business Development Center hold a free tax workshop for small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank, second floor, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Go to https://bit.ly/2XA27O0 for details.
APRIL 6
HOME OWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop on homeownership. 10 a.m.-noon. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 11
PERSONAL FINANCE WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a money management workshop, Making Ends Meet.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 12
INSTAGRAM EXEC: The Women’s Council of the Gibbes Museum of Art holds its annual Art of Design luncheon. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lenhardt Garden, 135 Meeting St, Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships at Instagram. $150. Call 843-722-2706, extension 221, or go to www.gibbesmuseum.org/ArtofDesign for more details.
APRIL 18
EFFECTIVE BUSINESS PLANS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "How to Write Effective Business Plans and Create Pitch Decks." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way community meeting room, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. $25. Go to https://bit.ly/2TTCVmv to register.
APRIL 20
HOME-BUYING WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time home buyers. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 26
SC PRESERVATION SUMMIT: The S.C. Archives & History Foundation and the S.C. Department of Archives & History hold their annual statewide conference on historic preservation. Archives & History Center, 8301 Parklane Road, Columbia. $50 by April 18; $65 afterward; $25 for students. Go to https://bit.ly/2EVQ32e for details.