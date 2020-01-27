TUESDAY
S.C. COTTON GROWING SUMMIT: The South Carolina Cotton Growers annual meeting is held 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee. Scheduled speakers include Clemson University Cooperative Extension economist Nathan Smith and state agricultural commissioner Hugh Weathers. Contact Michael Jones at 843-519-0477 or majones@clemson.edu for details.
S.C. CHAMBER PRIORITIES: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's Public Policy Division meets. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Sarah Cohen, director of government affairs for the S.C. Chamber of Commerce. Topic: "Legislative Priorities Agenda." Free.
WEDNESDAY
WEST ASHLEY PARKWAY WIDENING: Charleston County Government holds an informal open house on the plan to widen Glenn McConnell Parkway to six from four lanes between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive. 5-7 p.m. West Ashley High School, 4060 West Wildcat Blvd., Charleston. No formal presentation is scheduled; exhibits and project representatives will be available. Go to roads.charlestoncounty.org for details.
THURSDAY
S.C. PEANUT GROWING SUMMIT: The South Carolina Peanut Growers annual meeting is held 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee. Scheduled speakers include Clemson University Cooperative Extension economist Nathan Smith and state agricultural commissioner Hugh Weathers. Contact Dan Anco at 803-284-3343 extension 261, or danco@clemson.edu for details.
SUMMERVILLE CHAMBER AWARDS: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual membership appreciation and awards event. 6-9 p.m. The Pavilion at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $75 for members; $100 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
MANUFACTURING TRAINING: Berkeley County Government holds an informational meeting for county residents who are interested in a free three-week training course offered through ManuFirstSC starting March 14 to prepare for area manufacturing jobs. 6 p.m. Cainhoy Elementary School, 2434 Cainhoy Road, Huger. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/30Inxuw for details.
JAN. 30
PRESERVATION GALA: The Preservation Society of Charleston holds its 66th annual Carolopolis Awards. 6 p.m. The Riviera Theatre, 225 King St., Charleston. $75 in advance for members; $100 for others. Go to www.preservationsociety.org for details.
JAN. 31
USC ENTREPRENEURSHIP FORUM: The McNair Institute for Entrepreneurism and Free Enterprise at the University of South Carolina and Young America's Foundation hold the third annual McNair Entrepreneurship Showcase. 2-5 p.m. The Senate, 1022 Senate St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media and a onetime U.S. presidential candidate. Free. Go to mcnairshowcase2020.eventbrite.com to register.
FEB. 1 & 8
QUICKBOOKS PRIMER: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a two-part workshop, “Basic QuickBooks Training.” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Citadel’s Bastin Lab in Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
FEB. 4
TRIDENT HEALTH UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a update on and outlook for Trident Health System. 9 a.m. Wingate by Wyndham at Charleston Southern University, 9280 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Dr. Lee Biggs, chief medical officer for Trident Health. $25 for members; $40 for others. Go to www.berkeleysc.org or call 843-761-8238 for details.
INTERTECH CEO: The Citadel holds an installment in its Greater Issues series. 12:15 p.m. McAlister Field House. Scheduled speaker is Anita Zucker, chairperson and chief executive officer of The Intertech Group Inc. of North Charleston, one of the largest privately held U.S. companies, and namesake of the Zucker Family School of Education. Free and open to the public; seating is limited.
FEB. 5
SBA GRANTS: The U.S. Small Business Administration holds a free roundtable training session on best practices regarding the Women's Business Center grant program and funding needed to reach more women business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. 10 a.m.-noon. Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, 4500 Leeds Ave., North Charleston. Advanced registration requested. Go to https://bit.ly/2TYcR9o or email savannah.wilburn@sba.gov for details.
US-GERMAN BUSINESS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston, in partnership with The Citadel and Trident Technical College, holds the 4th annual German-American Business Summit. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Ruth Gratzke, senior vice president for smart infrastructure at Siemens USA. The event also includes two panel discussions on cybersecurity and business analytics. Free for students and faculty; $40 for others. Registration required. Go to https://give.cofc.edu/GABS for details.
FEB. 6
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 7th annual Good Business Summit. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. $105-$320. Go to https://lowcountrylocalfirst.org/ for details.
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue and the Small Business Development Center hold a free federal and state tax workshop for small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/3acQByn for details.
FEB. 26
FOCUS ON GERMANY: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds an international luncheon forum, “Dynamic Local German Company Rising: KION North America.” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Halls Signature Events, 4 Faber St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Vincent Halma, KION’s president and CEO. $45. Reservations required. Go to https://waccharleston.org/ for details.
FEB. 27
WOMENS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston School of Business holds its inaugural Women for Women Summit. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Hyatt House Charleston/Historic District, 560 King St. Scheduled speakers include former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer at Bank of America. $125. Go to w4w.cofc.edu for details.
MARCH 4
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Economic Outlook Conference. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Trident Technical College Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel Financial. $115; members only. Go to www.charlestonchamber.org for details.