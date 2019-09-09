TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
WEDNESDAY
STARTING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “How to Start a Small Business.” 3-5 p.m. 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Scheduled speaker is Robert Jones, SBDC business consultant. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
THURSDAY
INDIA'S ECONOMY: The World Affairs Council of Charleston meets. 11:30 a.m. Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., Charleston. Topic: “The Economic Vitality of India.” Scheduled speakers include Dr. Swati V. Kulkarni, the Atlanta-based consul general for India, and senior executives from two Indian-owned manufacturers: Novelis Inc. and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. $45. Reservations required. Go to www.waccharleston.org for details or call Ken Fox at 843-763-3150 or George Pope at 843-331-9400.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on making ends meet. 6 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
FRIDAY
HISPANIC BUSINESS FORUM: The Hispanic Business Association, the S.C. Department of Commerce and the Charleston LDC hold a small business forum. 2 p.m. 2 Race St., Charleston. Free.
SEPT. 17
FEDERAL CONTRACTING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration hold a workshop, “Growing Your Business With Federal Contracting.” 9 a.m.-noon. 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Free. Registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
QUICKBOOKS INTRO: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Quickbooks For Beginners." 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
SEPT. 21
FOR HOMEBUYERS: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time homebuyers 9 a.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
SEPT. 24
RURAL EXPO: The S.C. Small Business Development Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and SCORE hold the "Rural Strong Business Resource Expo." 8:30 a.m.-noon. The Continuum, 208 W. Main St., Lake City. Free; registration required. Go to www.sba.gov/sc or call 803-765-5377 for details.
NEXTON UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the mixed-use Nexton development in Summerville. 9-10:30 a.m. Courtyard by Marriott, 1510 Rose Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Brent Gilardo, vice president and general manager for the project. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Quickbooks For Current Users." 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
SEPT. 25
GOOGLE FOR BUSINESSES: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds an introductory workshop, “Google: Applied Digital Skills for the Business Owner." 6:30-8:30 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
SEPT. 26
FLOODING REPORT: Dutch Dialogues Charleston, which is working on solutions for several major flooding challenges facing the city, presents its final report. 6-7:30 p.m. Charleston Gaillard Center, 2 George St. Free. Go to www.dutchdialoguescharleston.org for more details.
OCT. 17-19
WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: The National Association of Women in Construction South Atlantic Region holds its fall conference. Isle of Palms. Scheduled keynote speakers are: Ruth Jordan, minority business enterprise manager for the City of North Charleston; Jennet Alterman, chair of the Charleston Commission of Women and Women's Rights and Empowerment Network; and LB Adams, CEO of Practical Dramatics. $185-$200, Go to http://www.nawicsa.org/ for details.
OCT. 21-23
S.C. TRADE SUMMIT: The 46th annual S.C. International Trade Conference is held. Charleston Galliard Center, 95 Calhoun St. Scheduled keynote speaker is broadcasting personality and college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. Go to www.scitc.org for details.
OCT. 22
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State holds free notary public seminar. 6:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Email kwatkins@sos.sc.gov or call 803-734-6045 for registration details.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. LIFE SCIENCES SUMMIT: SCBIO holds its annual life-sciences industry conference. Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. Theme is, “Ignite the Future.” Go to https://www.scbio.org/ for registration fees and other details.
NOV. 7
CLEAN ENERGY SUMMIT: The S.C. Clean Energy Business Alliance holds its annual South Carolina Clean Energy Conference. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, 1014 Greene St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is transportation electrification expert Erika H. Myers of Smart Electric Power Alliance. $100-$525. Go to https://scceba.org/ for details.
DEC. 3-4
COMMUNITY INVESTMENT SUMMIT: The S.C. Community Fund holds its annual “Investing in Community” summit. 10 a.m.- 5p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Richard Rothstein, author and distinguished fellow Of the Economic Policy Institute, and John Taylor, president and founder of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. $50-$100. Call 843-973-7285 or go to sccommunityloanfund.org for details.
DEC. 11-12
DEFENSE SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 13th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Theme, “Accelerate to Dominate: Increasing the Speed of Warfighting Innovation.” Go to www.charlestondca.org/summit for details.
FEB. 6
Lowocuntry Local First holds the 7th annual Good Business Summit, presented by South State Bank. This one-day "business conference with soul" equips businesses of all sectors and stages to think beyond profit, weaving purpose into a vision of success. Normally held in September, the Summit has been moved to early February moving forward to a) escape the inevitable hurricane season mayhem, and b) to enable business leaders to hit "pause" earlier in the year and guide their business with purpose throughout the year ahead.