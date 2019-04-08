TUESDAY
HEATING, A/C ENGINEERS: The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers meets. 5:30 p.m. Harbor Breeze Restaurant, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Topic: “Critical Cooling or Heating Applications and Controls.” $25. Email gene3380@gmail.com for details.
PUBLIC LEADERSHIP: The Junior League of Charleston’s Leadership Institute holds a public leadership workshop, “Speak Your Own Greatness.” 6:30-9 p.m. Laura Alberts Restaurant, 891 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island. Scheduled speaker is Lisa Beth Adams of Practical Dramatics. Free. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2HVsLLN for details.
THURSDAY
PERSONAL FINANCE WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a money management workshop, "Making Ends Meet.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
FRIDAY
INSTAGRAM EXEC: The Women’s Council of the Gibbes Museum of Art holds its annual Art of Design luncheon. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lenhardt Garden, 135 Meeting St, Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships at Instagram. $150. Call 843-722-2706, extension 221, or go to www.gibbesmuseum.org/ArtofDesign for more details.
SATURDAY
PERSONAL FINANCE FORUM: The Increasing H.O.P.E. Financial Training Center holds “Money Fair.” 10 a.m.-2 pm. Royal Life Center, 4750 Abraham Ave., North Charleston. Free. Registration requested. Go to www.ItsMyMoneyFair.com for details.
APRIL 18
EFFECTIVE BUSINESS PLANS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "How to Write Effective Business Plans and Create Pitch Decks." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way community meeting room, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. $25. Go to https://bit.ly/2TTCVmv to register.
USC TRADE FORUM: The Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the S.C. Chamber of Commerce hold a public forum, “International Strategy in an Era of Trade Uncertainty.” 5:30-7 p.m. 1014 Greene St., Columbia. Scheduled speakers include John Murphy, senior vice president for international policy at the U.S. Chamber; Wendy Cutler, vice president and managing director of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former acting deputy U.S. Trade Representative; Jim Barber, chief operating officer at UPS; and George Jurch III, general counsel for the Americas region for Continental. Free. Registration required. Go to moore.sc.edu/trade19 for details.
HOME OWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop on the home ownership process. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 20
HOME-BUYING WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time home buyers. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 22
SMALL BUSINESS FORUM: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold a panel discussion as part of Small Business Week, “Access, Opportunities and Resources.” 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
APRIL 23
SMALL BUSINESS FORUMS: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold two events as part of Small Business Week, “Funding Your Business,” at noon; and “Access to Capital and Pathways to Grants,” at 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
APRIL 24
SMALL BUSINESS FORUMS: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold two events as part of Small Business Week, “Doing Business With Government,” at 6 p.m.; and “Adding Google to your Marketing Strategy,” at 7 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
APRIL 25
SMALL BUSINESS FORUM: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold an event as part of Small Business Week, “Charting the Course – Lean Canvas.” 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
HOME OWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop on home ownership. 6-8 p.m. 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 26
S.C. PRESERVATION SUMMIT: The S.C. Archives & History Foundation and the S.C. Department of Archives & History hold their annual statewide conference on historic preservation. Archives & History Center, 8301 Parklane Road, Columbia. $50 by April 18; $65 afterward; $25 for students. Go to https://bit.ly/2EVQ32e for details.
MAY 6
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
MAY 9
RISK MANAGEMENT: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Risk Management: Insurance and Legal Concerns.” 3-5 p.m. First Citizens Bank building, 2nd floor conference room, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Charleston business and contracts attorney Alex Juncu and Rawlins Lowndes, chief financial officer of C.T. Lowndes & Co. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.