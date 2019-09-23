TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
RISING SEA LEVEL IMPACT: The 2019 John Winthrop Civic Forum is held. Topic: The costs, risks, and impacts of sea level rise. 6-8 p.m. College of Charleston Rita Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers are authors Gilbert Gaul, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and investigative journalist, and Orrin Pilkey, the James B. Duke professor emeritus of geology at Duke University. Contact Kim Bowlin at kimb@scccl.org or 843-723-8035 for details.
TUESDAY
SUMMERVILLE UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's Business and Community Development division meets. 8-9 a.m. 403 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Michael Lisle, economic development coordinator for the Town of Summerville. Topic: "The Town's Annexation and Economic Development Plan." Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
RURAL EXPO: The S.C. Small Business Development Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and SCORE hold the "Rural Strong Business Resource Expo." 8:30 a.m.-noon. The Continuum, 208 W. Main St., Lake City. Free; registration required. Go to www.sba.gov/sc or call 803-765-5377 for details.
NEXTON UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the mixed-use Nexton development in Summerville. 9-10:30 a.m. Courtyard by Marriott, 1510 Rose Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Brent Gilardo, vice president and general manager for the project. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "QuickBooks For Current Users." 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
HIGHWAY 61 ROADWORK: The South Carolina Department of Transportation holds a public information meeting about the two-section S.C. Highway 61 rural safety project in Dorchester County. 5–7 p.m. Ashley Ridge High School, 9800 Delemar Highway, Summerville. Go to https://bit.ly/2mmTKaz for details.
WEDNESDAY
GOOGLE FOR BUSINESSES: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds an introductory workshop, “Google: Applied Digital Skills for the Business Owner." 6:30-8:30 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
THURSDAY
MT. PLEASANT EXPO: The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce holds its annual community and business expo. 1-7 p.m. Omar Shrine Temple, 176 Patriots Point Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Go to www.mountpleasantchamber.org/expo for details.
FLOODING REPORT: Dutch Dialogues Charleston, which is working on solutions for several major flooding challenges facing the city, presents its final report. 6-7:30 p.m. Charleston Gaillard Center, 2 George St. Free. Go to www.dutchdialoguescharleston.org for more details.
DIVERSITY FORUM: The South Carolina chapter of the Public Relations Society of America holds a panel discussion, “Our Differences and Our Strengths When Communicating to Diverse Audiences.” 6-7:30 p.m. Claflin University’s Orange and Maroon Room, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg. Free and open to the public.
OCT. 9
GROWING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Expanding Your Existing Business." 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are SBDC business consultants Tom Lauria and Jim Wetzel. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
MARKETING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “How To Develop Your Marketing Plan.” 6-8 p.m. Trident Technical College Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
OCT. 12 & 19
QUICKBOOKS PRIMER: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a two-part workshop, “Basic QuickBooks Training.” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Citadel’s Bastin Lab in Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
OCT. 17-19
WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: The National Association of Women in Construction South Atlantic Region holds its fall conference. Isle of Palms. Scheduled keynote speakers are: Ruth Jordan, minority business enterprise manager for the City of North Charleston; Jennet Alterman, chair of the Charleston Commission of Women and Women's Rights and Empowerment Network; and LB Adams, CEO of Practical Dramatics. $185-$200, Go to http://www.nawicsa.org/ for details.
OCT. 21-23
S.C. TRADE SUMMIT: The 46th annual S.C. International Trade Conference is held. Charleston Galliard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is broadcasting personality and college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. Go to www.scitc.org for details.
OCT. 22
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State holds free notary public seminar. 6:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Email kwatkins@sos.sc.gov or call 803-734-6045 for registration details.
OCT. 23
DIGITAL MARKETING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “Digital Marketing Overview.” 6-8 p.m. Trident Technical College Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. LIFE SCIENCES SUMMIT: SCBIO holds its annual life-sciences industry conference. Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. Theme is, “Ignite the Future.” Go to https://www.scbio.org/ for registration fees and other details.
OCT. 30
BUSINESS PLANS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “Writing Your Business Plan.” 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
NOV. 7
CLEAN ENERGY SUMMIT: The S.C. Clean Energy Business Alliance holds its annual South Carolina Clean Energy Conference. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, 1014 Greene St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is transportation electrification expert Erika H. Myers of Smart Electric Power Alliance. $100-$525. Go to https://scceba.org/ for details.
NOV. 12
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville. Scheduled keynote speaker is Gov. Henry McMaster. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.