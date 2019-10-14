TODAY
DELINQUENT TAX SALE: Berkeley County Government holds its annual auction of properties with unpaid tax bills from 2018. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner. If additional time is necessary, the sales will extend to subsequent days from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BUSINESS PLANS: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's monthly Power Hour hosts the S.C. Chamber of Commerce's annual fall "Grassroots Meeting" to discuss priorities for the 2020 legislative session. 7:30-9 a.m. Summerville Town Hall, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speakers include S.C. Chamber CEO Ted Pitts. Free. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
TRANSPORTATION PLANNING: The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments holds a meeting to collect public input for the update of its long-range transportation plan for the region’s rural areas. 2:30-6:30 p.m. Berkeley County Library, 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen. Go to www.bcdcog.com/rlrtp or call 843-529-0400 for more information.
THURSDAY
CENSUS UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council meets for an update on the 2020 Census. 9-10 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Richard White, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
INS AND OUTS OF OWNING A HOME: Origin SC holds a workshop, “Introduction to Homeownership.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: The National Association of Women in Construction South Atlantic Region holds its fall conference. Isle of Palms. Scheduled keynote speakers are: Ruth Jordan, minority business enterprise manager for the City of North Charleston; Jennet Alterman, chair of the Charleston Commission of Women and Women's Rights and Empowerment Network; and LB Adams, CEO of Practical Dramatics. $185-$200, Go to http://www.nawicsa.org/ for details.
SATURDAY
FOR HOMEBUYERS: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time homebuyers 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. $10. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
OCT. 21
STATE OF THE PORT: The Propeller Club of Charleston holds its annual “State of the Port” address. 11-1:30 p.m. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Gov. Henry McMaster and Jim Newsome, president and chief executive officer of the S.C. State Ports Authority. $100. Go to https://conta.cc/2lppk7m by Oct. 16 to register.
OCT. 21-23
S.C. TRADE SUMMIT: The 46th annual S.C. International Trade Conference is held. Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is broadcasting personality and college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. Go to www.scitc.org for details.
OCT. 22
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State holds free notary public seminar. 6:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Email kwatkins@sos.sc.gov or call 803-734-6045 for registration details.
OCT. 23
VOLUNTEERS ADMIN CONFERENCE: The Lowcountry affiliate of the South Carolina Association for Volunteer Administrators holds a conference "The Future is Now: Tech Trends for 2020 and Beyond.” 8:30 a.m.-4:30pm Wannamaker County Park’s Cypress Hall, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Dana Cory Litwin, a San Francisco-based transformational coach, strategic adviser and public speaker. $25. Space is limited; registration suggested at https://bit.ly/2pt4J3T by Oct. 16. Contact Tina at 843-762-8053 or tujcich@ccprc.com for more details.
IP LAW: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks and copyrights. 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jeremy Stipkala, patent attorney at Thrive IP. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
DIGITAL MARKETING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “Digital Marketing Overview.” 6-8 p.m. Trident Technical College Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
OCT. 24
NOTED ARCHITECT: The Coastal Conservation League, Historic Charleston Foundation and the College of Charleston hold an architecture forum, “Charleston Past, Present, & Future: A Conversation with Robert A.M. Stern.” 6 p.m. 202 Calhoun St., Charleston. Now in private practice in New York, Stern is a former dean of the Yale School of Architecture and the designer of the first phase of Courier Square at Meeting and Columbus streets in Charleston. Free and open to the public; space is limited. Go to https://bit.ly/2ojqqDf to RSVP.
OCT. 24 & 26
INS AND OUTS OF OWNING A HOME: Origin SC holds a workshop, “Introduction to Homeownership.” 6-8 p.m. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville, on Oct. 24; 10 a.m.-noon. 325 E. Main St., Moncks Corner, on Oct. 26. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. LIFE SCIENCES SUMMIT: SCBIO holds its annual life-sciences industry conference. Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. Theme is, “Ignite the Future.” Go to https://www.scbio.org/ for registration fees and other details.
OCT. 30
TRANSPORTATION PLANS: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds an update on the long-range transportation plan for the region’s rural areas by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments and the Charleston Regional Development Alliance's "Reboot the Commute" campaign. 9 a.m. 5790 Casper Padgett Way, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Ron Mitchum of the BCDCOG and Claire Gibbons of the CRDA. Free.
BONDING BASICS: The S.C. Small Business Development centers holds workshop for contractors, “Bonding 101: Taking Your Company to the Next Level.” 9-11 a.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Matthew Clarke of Carolina Indemnity Group and William Furman, Charleston area manager for the U.S. Small Business Administration. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
BUSINESS PLANS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “Writing Your Business Plan.” 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
NOV. 5
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Social Media 102: Website Design, Branding and Digital Marketing." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Hunter Cole III and Robert Jones. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
NOV. 7
CLEAN ENERGY SUMMIT: The S.C. Clean Energy Business Alliance holds its annual South Carolina Clean Energy Conference. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, 1014 Greene St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is transportation electrification expert Erika H. Myers of Smart Electric Power Alliance. $100-$525. Go to https://scceba.org/ for details.
NOV. 7-8
DIVERSITY SUMMIT: The Medical University of South Carolina holds its third annual Inclusion to Innovation Summit. Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel and Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Dr. Lisa Moreno, president-elect of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, and diversity consultant Howard Ross. $125 for MUSC employees; $275 for others. Go to https://bit.ly/2VdLSp3 to register.
NOV. 8
S.C. TAX ADVOCATE: The S.C. Department of Revenue holds a “Taxpayer Advocate” session to take questions and hear concerns from the public about the agency’s policies and procedures. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 2070 Northbrook Blvd., North Charleston. Advanced appointments are strongly recommended. Call 803-898-5444 or go to https://bit.ly/2mJKygk for details.
NOV. 12
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville. Scheduled keynote speaker is Gov. Henry McMaster. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
DEC. 3
ECONOMIC FORECAST: The University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business holds its 39th annual Economic Outlook Conference. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. $75. Register is Nov. 28. Go to www.moore.sc.edu/eoc for details.
DEC. 3-4
COMMUNITY INVESTMENT SUMMIT: The S.C. Community Fund holds its annual “Investing in Community” summit. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Richard Rothstein, author and distinguished fellow Of the Economic Policy Institute, and John Taylor, president and founder of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. $50-$100. Call 843-973-7285 or go to sccommunityloanfund.org for details.
DEC. 11-12
DEFENSE SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 13th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Theme, “Accelerate to Dominate: Increasing the Speed of Warfighting Innovation.” Go to www.charlestondca.org/summit for details.