SC business calendar

TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Charleston County Historic Courthouse, 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
TUESDAY
ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY EXPO: The S.C. Assistive Technology Program holds the 27th annual S.C. Assistive Technology Expo 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Free and open to the public. Call 803-935-5263 or go to http://scatp.med.sc.edu/ for details.
ADAM SMITH WEEK: The College of Charleston Center for Public Choice & Market Process and the American Institute for Economic Research's Bastiat Society hold a talk as part of the center's annual "Adam Smith Week." 6-7 p.m. School of Business, 5 Liberty St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is economist Maria Paganelli of Trinity University. Topic: "Adam Smith and the Virtue of Punctuality." Free. Go to https://conta.cc/2uUmlsc to register.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes for details.
WEDNESDAY
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Economic Outlook Conference. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Trident Technical College Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel Financial. $115; members only. Go to www.charlestonchamber.org for details.
MUSC FLOOD PLAN UPDATE: The Medical University of South Carolina holds an update on its preparations to better withstand and recover from flooding events on and around its campus on the west side of the Charleston peninsula. 1 p.m. Drug Discovery Building, 70 President St. Scheduled speakers are MUSC sustainability manager Christine von Kolnitz and Charleston Medical District Greenway director Dennis Frazier. Go to https://bit.ly/2Vah62m for details.
THURSDAY
PITCH DECK PRIMER: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Write Business Plans and Create Pitch Decks." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Darrell Jones, area director for the SBDC. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
BERKELEY HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN: Berkeley County Government and the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments hold a presentation and public meeting to gather input about proposed updates to the hazard mitigation plan for the county and its municipalities. 6 p.m. Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive.
MARCH 12
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop. "Making Ends Meet: Budgeting." 6 p.m. 8084 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details.
MARCH 13 & 14
BLOCKCHAIN: The inaugural South Carolina Blockchain Conference 2020 is held. Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Scheduled keynote speakers are: Dale Chrystie, business fellow and blockchain strategist for FedEx Corp.; Theodore Tanner Jr., chief technology officer for IBM Watson Health; and retired U.S. Air Force Col. James Regenor, founder and president of VeriTX. $295. Go to scblockchainweek.com for details.
MARCH 19
MARKETING: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Creating an Effective Marketing Program for a Small Business." 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jim Wetzel, business consultant for the SBDC. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
APRIL 16-17
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FORUM: The Citadel Tommy & Victoria Baker School of Business holds its annual Directors' Institute. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., Charleston. Schedule keynote speaker is Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. $595. Go to https://bit.ly/2VtIyZ1 for details.
APRIL 22-24
AUTO SUMMIT: The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance holds its 2020 annual meeting. Belmond Charleston Place, 205 Meeting St., Charleston. $375-$525. Go to https://myscma.com for details.
APRIL 29
SC FORESTRY SUMMIT: Clemson Cooperative Extension is offering its 15th annual forestry meeting, “Growing our Future,” for landowners, foresters and others. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. T&S Farms, 3500 Pond Branch Road, Leesville. $10-$80. Registration deadline is April 24. Call 803-840-6124 or email rbean@clemson.edu for details.