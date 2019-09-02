TUESDAY
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
WEDNESDAY
TECH GRANTS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Grants For Technology Focused Entrepreneurs." 6-7 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
THURSDAY
BONDING BASICS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration hold a workshop for contractors, “Bonding 101: Taking Your Company to the Next Level.” 9:30-11:30 a.m. 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Matthew Clarke, chairman of Carolina Indemnity Group, and William Furman, area manager for the SBA. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
MANUFACTURING TRAINING: Berkeley County Government holds an informational meeting for county residents who are interested in a three-week training course offered through ManuFirstSC starting Oct. 19 to prepare for area manufacturing jobs. 6 p.m. Cross High School, 1293 Old Highway 6, Cross. Free. Go to http://bit.ly/CrossManuFirst to register.
SEPT. 9
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
SEPT. 11
STARTING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “How to Start a Small Business.” 3-5 p.m. 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Scheduled speaker is Robert Jones, SBDC business consultant. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
SEPT. 12
INDIA'S ECONOMY: The World Affairs Council of Charleston meets. 11:30 a.m. Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., Charleston. Topic: “The Economic Vitality of India.” Scheduled speakers include Swati V. Kulkarni, the Atlanta-based consul general for India, and executives from two Indian-owned manufacturers: Novelis, Inc. and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. $45. Reservations required. Go to www.waccharleston.org for details or call Ken Fox at 843-763-3150 or George Pope at 843-331-9400.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on making ends meet. 6 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
SEPT. 17
FEDERAL CONTRACTING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration hold a workshop, “Growing Your Business With Federal Contracting.” 9 a.m.-noon. 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Free. Registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
QUICKBOOKS INTRO: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Quickbooks For Beginners." 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
SEPT. 21
FOR HOMEBUYERS: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time homebuyers 9 a.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
SEPT. 24
NEXTON UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the mixed-use Nexton development in Summerville. 9-10,:30 a.m. Courtyard by Marriott, 1510 Rose Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Brent Gilardo, general manager for Nexton $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Quickbooks For Current Users." 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
SEPT. 25
GOOGLE FOR BUSINESSES: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds an introductory workshop, “Google: Applied Digital Skills for the Business Owner." 6:30-8:30 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
SEPT. 26
FLOODING REPORT: Dutch Dialogues Charleston, which is working on solutions for several major flooding challenges facing the city, presents its final report. 6-7:30 p.m. Charleston Gaillard Center, 2 George St. Free. Go to www.dutchdialoguescharleston.org for more details.
OCT. 17-19
WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: The National Association of Women in Construction South Atlantic Region holds its fall conference. Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms. Scheduled keynote speakers are: Ruth Jordan, minority business enterprise manager for the City of North Charleston; Jennet Alterman, chair of the Charleston Commission of Women and Women's Rights and Empowerment Network; and L.B. Adams, CEO of Practical Dramatics. $185-$200. Go to http://www.nawicsa.org/ for details.
OCT. 21-23
S.C. TRADE SUMMIT: The 46th annual S.C. International Trade Conference is held. Charleston Galliard Center, 95 Calhoun St. Scheduled keynote speaker is broadcasting personality and college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. Go to www.scitc.org for details.
OCT. 22
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State holds free notary public seminar. 6:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Email kwatkins@sos.sc.gov or call 803-734-6045 for registration details.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. LIFE SCIENCES SUMMIT: SCBIO holds its annual life-sciences industry conference. Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. Theme is, “Ignite the Future.” Go to https://www.scbio.org/ for registration fees and other details.