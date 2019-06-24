TUESDAY
TECH INFRASTRUCTURE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's Business & Community Development Division meets for an update on the state of technology infrastructure in the area. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speakers are Will Helmly, CEO of Home Telecom, and Stanfield Gray, CEO of Dig South. Free. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
RAPID TRANSIT MEETING: The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments holds a community open-house workshop to gather feedback about the routing and initial design of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project. 3:30-6:30 p.m. International Longshoremen’s Association, 1142 Morrison Drive, Charleston. Go to lowcountryrapidtransit.com or call 843-303-9698 for more details.
THURSDAY
PROPOSED I-26 INTERCHANGE: Charleston County Government holds a public hearing to gather public comments and discuss preliminary plans for the Palmetto Commerce Interchange project proposed for Interstate 26 between Ashley Phosphate Road and U.S. Highway 78.5:30-7:30 p.m. Northside Baptist Church, 7800 Northside Drive, North Charleston. A brief formal video presentation will be shown around 6:30 p.m. Public comments limited to 2 minutes. Call 843-202-6140 or go to palmettocommerceinterchange.com/ for more details
HOMEOWNERSHIP 101: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on homeownership. 6-8 p.m. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JULY 1
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
MANUFACTURING TRAINING: Dorchester County Government holds a drop-in informational meeting for county residents who are interested in a 4-week training through ManuFirstSC starting July 13 in St. George for manufacturing job openings. 6 p.m. Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St George. Free. Call 843-875-9109 for details.
JULY 6
HOMEOWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop on the basics of homeownership. 10 a.m.-noon. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JULY 10
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Social Media Marketing 101: Why and How to Grow Your Customer Base." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled presenter is Hunter Cole III. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
JULY 11
MONEY MANAGEMENT: Origin SC holds a money management workshop, “Making Ends Meet.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JULY 16
HR SUMMIT: The Palmetto Society for Human Resource Management holds a conference, “Building HR Rock Stars.” 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m. College of Charleston North Campus, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston. Free for members; $65 for others. Go to https://palmetto.shrm.org/ for more details.
JULY 17
BOOSTING PRODUCTIVITY: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Improving Productivity with Lean Six Sigma.” 9-11 a.m. S.C. Research Authority, 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Scheduled presenter is Kimberly Champagne. $50. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
JULY 18
HOMEOWNERSHIP PRIMER: Origin SC holds a workshop on the basics of homeownership. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JULY 2O
HOMEBUYING BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time home buyers. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JULY 22
BETTER CREDIT: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
AUG. 2 & 3
RURAL LANDOWNERS: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service hold ths 4th annual “S.C. Rural and Limited Landowner Symposium.” Marriott Hotel, 35 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston. $50. Register by July 5 at www.heirsproperty.org/events or by contacting Jasmine Brown at 843-745-7055 or jbrown@heirsproperty.org.