TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
TODAY AND TUESDAY
SUMMERVILLE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN: The Town of Summerville holds two public meetings to provide an update on its comprehensive plan. 6-7:30 p.m. on April 1, Alston-Bailey Elementary School, 820 W. 5th North St.; and 8-9:30 a.m. on April 2, Cuthbert Community Center, 120 W. 5th South St. Go to hla.fyi/Summerville or contact planning director Jessi Shuler at 843-851-4217 or jshuler@summervillesc.gov for details.
TUESDAY
SANTEE COOPER SALE: The S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce and the S.C. Coastal Conservation League hold a town hall-style forum on efforts to sell state-owned utility Santee Cooper. 5-6 p.m. Charleston County Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston.
CREDIT WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
WEDNESDAY
RURAL BUSINESS EXPO: The Small Business Administration, the Department Agriculture, the S.C. Small Business Development Center and SCORE hold the “Small Business & Farmers Rural Strong Business Expo.” 8:30 a.m.-noon. Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. Scheduled participants include SBA regional administrator Ashley Bell, S.C. agriculture commissioner Hugh Weathers and acting chief of staff for USDA Rural Development David Foster. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/2UHc6zn to register and for more details.
BMW SUPPLIER SUMMIT: German automaker BMW holds its annual Supplier Diversity Conference. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive. Scheduled keynote speaker is author, educator and entrepreneur Stedman Graham. Go to www.bmwsupplierdiversity.com for details.
THURSDAY
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents and the S.C. Small Business Development Center hold a free tax workshop for small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank, second floor, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Go to https://bit.ly/2XA27O0 for details.
CYBERSECURITY SYMPOSIUM: The University of South Carolina School of Law and the Federal Bureau of Investigation hold the Cybersecurity Legal Institute for businesses. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 1525 Senate St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Daniel Sutherland, associate general counsel, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of the General Counsel, and Maneesha Mithal, associate director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Division of Privacy and Identity Protection. $150-$225. Go to http://law.sc.edu/cybersecurity for details.
SATURDAY
HOME OWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop on home ownership. 10 a.m.-noon. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 9
PUBLIC LEADERSHIP: The Junior League of Charleston’s Leadership Institute holds a public leadership workshop, “Speak Your Own Greatness.” 6:30-9 p.m. Laura Alberts Restaurant, 891 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island. Scheduled speaker is Lisa Beth Adams of Practical Dramatics. Free. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2HVsLLN for details.
APRIL 11
PERSONAL FINANCE WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a money management workshop, Making Ends Meet.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 12
INSTAGRAM EXEC: The Women’s Council of the Gibbes Museum of Art holds its annual Art of Design luncheon. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lenhardt Garden, 135 Meeting St, Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships at Instagram. $150. Call 843-722-2706, extension 221, or go to www.gibbesmuseum.org/ArtofDesign for more details.
APRIL 13
PERSONAL FINANCE FORUM: The Increasing H.O.P.E. Financial Training Center holds “Money Fair.” 10 a.m.-2 pm. Royal Life Center, 4750 Abraham Ave., North Charleston. Free. Registration requested. Go to www.ItsMyMoneyFair.com for details.
APRIL 18
EFFECTIVE BUSINESS PLANS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "How to Write Effective Business Plans and Create Pitch Decks." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way community meeting room, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. $25. Go to https://bit.ly/2TTCVmv to register.
APRIL 20
HOME-BUYING WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time home buyers. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 22
SMALL BUSINESS FORUM: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold a panel discussion as part of Small Business Week, “Access, Opportunities and Resources.” 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
APRIL 23
SMALL BUSINESS FORUMS: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold two events as part of Small Business Week, “Funding your Business,” at noon; and “Access to Capital and Pathways to Grants,” at 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
APRIL 24
SMALL BUSINESS FORUMS: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold two events as part of Small Business Week, “Doing Business With Government,” at 6 p.m.; and “Adding Google to your Marketing Strategy,” at 7 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
APRIL 25
SMALL BUSINESS FORUM: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold an event as part of Small Business Week, “Charting the Course – Lean Canvas.” 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
HOME OWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop on home ownership. 6-8 p.m. 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 26
S.C. PRESERVATION SUMMIT: The S.C. Archives & History Foundation and the S.C. Department of Archives & History hold their annual statewide conference on historic preservation. Archives & History Center, 8301 Parklane Road, Columbia. $50 by April 18; $65 afterward; $25 for students. Go to https://bit.ly/2EVQ32e for details.