TUESDAY
HEATING AND AIR ENGINEERS: The local chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers meets. 5:30 p.m. Harbor Breeze Restaurant, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Topic: Condensing boiler performance. $25. Email gene3380@gmail.com for details.
FLOODING CRISIS: Groundswell holds a panel discussion, "The State of Charleston's Flooding: Where We Stand." 6-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St. Scheduled speakers include Mark Wilbert, the city's chief resilience officer; Dennis Frazier of the Charleston Medical District; Frank Newham, senior engineering project manager for the, Charleston Public Service Department, and Wes Wilson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Free.
WEDNESDAY
WEST ASHLEY REVITALIZATION: The city of Charleston's West Ashley Revitalization Commission meets. 5:30 p.m. The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road.
JAMES ISLAND ROAD WORK: Charleston County Government holds a public meeting and presentation to gather comments and discuss recommendations in the Central Park Road and Riverland Drive intersection improvements project on James Island. 6:30-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston.
MARCH 18-21
RECYCLING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE: The Carolina Recycling Association holds its annual conference and trade show. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $40-$515. Go to http://www.cra-recycle.org/ for details.
MARCH 19
FINANCIAL PROJECTIONS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a financial projections workshop. 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive., North Charleston. $25. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
MARCH 21
EXPORTING AND MARKETING: The Charleston Area Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Expanding Your Business With Marketing & Exporting Strategies.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Pre-registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
GENTRIFICATION FORUM: Charleston Promise Neighborhood's Community Engagement Council meets to discuss impact of gentrification on the Neck area. 6-8 p.m. Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston. Free.
MARCH 26
AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Ideas Into Action holds a panel discussion on affordable housing. 6-7:30 p.m. St. John’s Chapel, 18 Hanover St., Charleston. Scheduled presenters include: Melissa Maddox-Evans, general counsel of the Housing Authority City of Charleston and president and chair of the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation; Hope Watson, staff attorney with the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation; Sarah Schreiber, senior staff attorney with Charleston Legal Access; Joseph Dukes, loan officer with the S.C. Community Loan Fund; Julie Hussey, developer with Workshops at Howard Heights; Melissa Moore, director of Operations for Housing For All Mount Pleasant. Go to https://housingjustice2.eventbrite.com to register.
MARCH 27
FLOODING FORUM: The Medical University of South Carolina’s Sustainability and Recycling Department holds an installment in its Conversation Café series on how the City of Charleston and MUSC are adapting to flooding, rising sea levels and other challenges. 1 p.m. MUSC Drug Discovery Building, 171 Ashley Ave.. Room 110. Scheduled speakers include Mark Wilbert, the city’s chief resilience officer and emergency management director, and Christine von Kolnitz, MUSC’s sustainability manager. Free.
APRIL 2
CREDIT WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 3
BMW SUPPLIER SUMMIT: German automaker BMW holds its annual Suppler Diversity Conference. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive. Scheduled keynote speaker is author, educator and entrepreneur Stedman Graham. Go to www.bmwsupplierdiversity.com for details.
APRIL 4
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents and the Small Business Development Center hold a free tax workshop for small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank, second floor, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Go to https://bit.ly/2XA27O0 for details.
APRIL 6
HOMEOWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop on homeownership. 10 a.m.-noon. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 11
PERSONAL FINANCE WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a money management workshop, Making Ends Meet.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 12
INSTAGRAM EXEC: The Women’s Council of the Gibbes Museum of Art holds its annual Art of Design luncheon. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lenhardt Garden, 135 Meeting St, Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships at Instagram. $150. Call 843-722-2706, extension 221, or go to www.gibbesmuseum.org/ArtofDesign for more details.
APRIL 26
SC PRESERVATION SUMMIT: The S.C. Archives & History Foundation and the S.C. Department of Archives & History hold their annual statewide conference on historic preservation. Archives & History Center, 8301 Parklane Road, Columbia. $50 by April 18; $65 afterward; $25 for students. Go to https://bit.ly/2EVQ32e for details.