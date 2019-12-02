TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Charleston County Historic Courthouse, 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
TUESDAY
ECONOMIC FORECAST: The University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business holds its 39th annual Economic Outlook Conference. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. Scheduled speakers include USC president Bob Caslen; economists Doug Woodward and Joey Von Nessen, both of USC, and Sarah House of Wells Fargo & Co. $75. Register by Nov. 28. Go to www.moore.sc.edu/eoc for details.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes for details.
TUES.-WEDNESDAY
COMMUNITY INVESTMENT SUMMIT: The S.C. Community Fund holds its annual “Investing in Community” summit. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Richard Rothstein, author and distinguished fellow of the Economic Policy Institute, and John Taylor, president and founder of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. $50-$100. Call 843-973-7285 or go to sccommunityloanfund.org for details.
SATURDAY
INS AND OUTS OF OWNING A HOME: Origin SC holds a workshop, “Introduction to Homeownership.” 10 a.m.-noon. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
DEC. 8
CHARLESTON PLASTIC BAN: The City of Charleston Sustainability Division holds a free public workshop about the transition to the single-use plastic regulations that take effect Jan. 1. 1-2 p.m., Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston. Go to www.charleston-sc.gov/plastic for details.
DEC. 9
DELINQUENT TAX SALE: Charleston County Government holds its annual sales of properties with delinquent tax bills. 9 a.m. North Charleston Coliseum Montague Terrace Room, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. If necessary, the sale will continue at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 and subsequent days. Go to https://bit.ly/2Qf67lV for details.
DEC. 11
CHARLESTON PLASTIC BAN: The City of Charleston Sustainability Division holds a free public workshop about the transition to the single-use plastic regulations that take effect Jan. 1. 6-7 p.m., Eastside Community Development Corporation, 60 America St., Charleston. Go to www.charleston-sc.gov/plastic for details.
DEC. 11-12
DEFENSE SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 13th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Theme, “Accelerate to Dominate: Increasing the Speed of Warfighting Innovation.” Go to www.charlestondca.org/summit for details.
DEC. 12
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on making ends meet. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
DEC. 20
OFFICE 365 WORKSHOP: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds a brown-bag workshop on Microsoft's Office 365. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Bryan Powers of Trident Technical College. $15 for members; $30 for others. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
JAN. 10-12
S.C. AUTO SHOW: The South Carolina International Auto Show is held. Greenville Convention Center, One Exposition Drive, Greenville. $5-$7. Go to https://southcarolinaautoshow.com for details.
JAN. 17
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual economic forecast for the new year. 9 a.m. Trident Technical College Complex for Economic Development, Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Frank Rainwater, executive director of the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, and Bruce Yandle, dean emeritus of Clemson University's College of Business and Behavioral Science and adjunct profess of economci at George Mason University. $50 for members; $60 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for details.
JAN. 23
STARTING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "How to Start a Business." 6-8 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are SBDC consultants Tom Lauria and Robert Jones. $10. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
FEB. 1 & 8
QUICKBOOKS PRIMER: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a two-part workshop, “Basic QuickBooks Training.” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Citadel’s Bastin Lab in Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
FEB. 6
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 7th annual Good Business Summit. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. $105-$320. Go to https://lowcountrylocalfirst.org/ for details.