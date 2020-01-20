Owner of Bushy Park industrial park near Goose Creek sold to Pacolet Milliken (copy)

The developer of the Charleston International Manufacturing Center in the Bushy Park area of Berkeley County is on tap for Thursday. File

TUESDAY

HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY GALA: The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association holds its 67th annual industry gala and awards ceremony. 6 p.m. Embassy Suites Airport Charleston Convention Center Hotel, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. $150 for members; $250 for others. Go to www.scrla.org for details.

GRANTS GROUP: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets. 5:45-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Sherry Smalls, co-founder and CEO of Smalls Institute for Music and Youth Leadership. Topic: “Where to Start on the Grant Writing Journey.” Free. Contact Carolyn Lackey at 843-452-4492 or carolynlackey@comcast.net for details.

THURSDAY

INDUSTRIAL PARK UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds an update on the Charleston International Manufacturing Center near Bushy Park. 9 a.m. Wingate by Wyndham, 9280 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Kent Fonvielle, president of Cooper River Partners LLC. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for details.

STARTING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "How to Start a Business." 6-8 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are SBDC consultants Tom Lauria and Robert Jones. $10. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details. 

HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds an introductory workshop on the homeownership process. 6-8 p.m. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details..

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

BOAT SHOW: The annual Charleston Boat Show is held. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $5-$20. Go to www.thecharlestonboatshow.com for details. 

SATURDAY

FINANCIAL RESOURCES: Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the National Council of Negro Women hold a financial resource seminar. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. College of Charleston-North Campus, 3800 Paramount Road, North Charleston. Topics include homeownership, credit, financial planning, retirement and taxes. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/2TuKCio to register.

HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds an introductory workshop on the homeownership process. 10 a.m.-noon. 325 E. Main St., Moncks Corner. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details.

JAN. 28

S.C. COTTON GROWING SUMMIT: The South Carolina Cotton Growers annual meeting is held 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee. Scheduled speakers include Clemson University Cooperative Extension economist Nathan Smith and state agricultural commissioner Hugh Weathers. Contact Michael Jones at 843-519-0477 or majones@clemson.edu for details.

JAN. 29

WEST ASHLEY PARKWAY WIDENING: Charleston County Government holds an informal open house on the plan to widen Glenn McConnell Parkway to six from four lanes between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive. 5-7 p.m. West Ashley High School, 4060 West Wildcat Blvd., Charleston. No formal presentation is scheduled; exhibits and project representatives will be available. Go to roads.charlestoncounty.org for details.

JAN. 30

S.C. PEANUT GROWING SUMMIT: The South Carolina Peanut Growers annual meeting is held 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee. Scheduled speakers include Clemson University Cooperative Extension economist Nathan Smith and state agricultural commissioner Hugh Weathers. Contact Dan Anco at 803-284-3343 extension 261, or danco@clemson.edu for details. 

SUMMERVILLE CHAMBER AWARDS: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual membership appreciation and awards event. 6-9 p.m. The Pavilion at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $75 for members; $100 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.

PRESERVATION GALA: The Preservation Society of Charleston holds its 66th annual Carolopolis Awards. 6 p.m. The Riviera Theatre, 225 King St., Charleston. $75 in advance for members; $100 for others. Go to www.preservationsociety.org for details.

JAN. 31

USC ENTREPRENEURSHIP FORUM: The McNair Institute for Entrepreneurism and Free Enterprise at the University of South Carolina and Young America's Foundation hold the third annual McNair Entrepreneurship Showcase. 2-5 p.m. The Senate, 1022 Senate St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media and a onetime U.S. presidential candidate. Free. Go to mcnairshowcase2020.eventbrite.com to register.

FEB. 1 & 8

QUICKBOOKS PRIMER: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a two-part workshop, “Basic QuickBooks Training.” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Citadel’s Bastin Lab in Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.

FEB. 6

LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 7th annual Good Business Summit. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. $105-$320. Go to https://lowcountrylocalfirst.org/ for details.

TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue and the Small Business Development Center hold a free federal and state tax workshop for small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/3acQByn for details.

FEB. 26

FOCUS ON GERMANY: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds an international luncheon forum, “Dynamic Local German Company Rising: KION North America.” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Halls Signature Events, 4 Faber St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Vincent Halma, KION’s president and CEO. $45. Reservations required. Go to https://waccharleston.org/ for details.

FEB. 27

WOMENS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston School of Business holds its inaugural Women for Women Summit. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Hyatt House Charleston/Historic District, 560 King St. Scheduled speakers include former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer at Bank of America. $125. Go to w4w.cofc.edu for details.