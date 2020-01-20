TUESDAY
HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY GALA: The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association holds its 67th annual industry gala and awards ceremony. 6 p.m. Embassy Suites Airport Charleston Convention Center Hotel, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. $150 for members; $250 for others. Go to www.scrla.org for details.
GRANTS GROUP: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets. 5:45-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Sherry Smalls, co-founder and CEO of Smalls Institute for Music and Youth Leadership. Topic: “Where to Start on the Grant Writing Journey.” Free. Contact Carolyn Lackey at 843-452-4492 or carolynlackey@comcast.net for details.
THURSDAY
INDUSTRIAL PARK UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds an update on the Charleston International Manufacturing Center near Bushy Park. 9 a.m. Wingate by Wyndham, 9280 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Kent Fonvielle, president of Cooper River Partners LLC. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for details.
STARTING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "How to Start a Business." 6-8 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are SBDC consultants Tom Lauria and Robert Jones. $10. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds an introductory workshop on the homeownership process. 6-8 p.m. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details..
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
BOAT SHOW: The annual Charleston Boat Show is held. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $5-$20. Go to www.thecharlestonboatshow.com for details.
SATURDAY
FINANCIAL RESOURCES: Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the National Council of Negro Women hold a financial resource seminar. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. College of Charleston-North Campus, 3800 Paramount Road, North Charleston. Topics include homeownership, credit, financial planning, retirement and taxes. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/2TuKCio to register.
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds an introductory workshop on the homeownership process. 10 a.m.-noon. 325 E. Main St., Moncks Corner. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details.
JAN. 28
S.C. COTTON GROWING SUMMIT: The South Carolina Cotton Growers annual meeting is held 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee. Scheduled speakers include Clemson University Cooperative Extension economist Nathan Smith and state agricultural commissioner Hugh Weathers. Contact Michael Jones at 843-519-0477 or majones@clemson.edu for details.
JAN. 29
WEST ASHLEY PARKWAY WIDENING: Charleston County Government holds an informal open house on the plan to widen Glenn McConnell Parkway to six from four lanes between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive. 5-7 p.m. West Ashley High School, 4060 West Wildcat Blvd., Charleston. No formal presentation is scheduled; exhibits and project representatives will be available. Go to roads.charlestoncounty.org for details.
JAN. 30
S.C. PEANUT GROWING SUMMIT: The South Carolina Peanut Growers annual meeting is held 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee. Scheduled speakers include Clemson University Cooperative Extension economist Nathan Smith and state agricultural commissioner Hugh Weathers. Contact Dan Anco at 803-284-3343 extension 261, or danco@clemson.edu for details.
SUMMERVILLE CHAMBER AWARDS: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual membership appreciation and awards event. 6-9 p.m. The Pavilion at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $75 for members; $100 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
PRESERVATION GALA: The Preservation Society of Charleston holds its 66th annual Carolopolis Awards. 6 p.m. The Riviera Theatre, 225 King St., Charleston. $75 in advance for members; $100 for others. Go to www.preservationsociety.org for details.
JAN. 31
USC ENTREPRENEURSHIP FORUM: The McNair Institute for Entrepreneurism and Free Enterprise at the University of South Carolina and Young America's Foundation hold the third annual McNair Entrepreneurship Showcase. 2-5 p.m. The Senate, 1022 Senate St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media and a onetime U.S. presidential candidate. Free. Go to mcnairshowcase2020.eventbrite.com to register.
FEB. 1 & 8
QUICKBOOKS PRIMER: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a two-part workshop, “Basic QuickBooks Training.” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Citadel’s Bastin Lab in Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
FEB. 6
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 7th annual Good Business Summit. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. $105-$320. Go to https://lowcountrylocalfirst.org/ for details.
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue and the Small Business Development Center hold a free federal and state tax workshop for small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/3acQByn for details.
FEB. 26
FOCUS ON GERMANY: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds an international luncheon forum, “Dynamic Local German Company Rising: KION North America.” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Halls Signature Events, 4 Faber St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Vincent Halma, KION’s president and CEO. $45. Reservations required. Go to https://waccharleston.org/ for details.
FEB. 27
WOMENS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston School of Business holds its inaugural Women for Women Summit. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Hyatt House Charleston/Historic District, 560 King St. Scheduled speakers include former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer at Bank of America. $125. Go to w4w.cofc.edu for details.