TUESDAY
CHAMBER GALA: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its membership appreciation and awards celebration. 6-9 p.m. Middleton Place Pavilion, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $75 for mebers; $100 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
RAPID TRANSIT PLAN: Lowcountry Rapid Transit and the Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments hold three community workshops on plans to develop a rapid transit system for the region. 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the International Longshoremen's Association union hall, 1142 Morrison Drive, Charleston; Jan. 30 at Jan Alston-Bailey Elementary School, 820 W. 5th North St., Summerville; Jan. 31 at Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Free. Go to https://www.facebook.com/BCDCoG/ for details.
FEB. 4
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
FEB. 5
GERMAN BUSINESS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston holds its 3rd annual German-American Business Summit. 1-6 p.m. The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Inga von Seelen, vice president of the product group NAFTA Hub USA for Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Inc. The event includes two panel discussions, “Leadership in Sustainability in German-American Industry" and “Futures of German-American Industry.” Free for students and faculty; $25 for others. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2FBjIOU for details.
FEB. 8
GUN POLICY SYMPOSIUM: The Charleston Law Review of the Charleston School of Law and the Riley Institute at Furman University hold a symposium on gun policy and the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. 8:45 a.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Scheduled keynote speakers are Duke University law professors Joseph Blocher and Darrell A.H. Miller. Topic: “The Second Amendment as Positive Law.” Related panel discussions follow at 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Free and open to the public. Registration required. Go to http://charlestonlaw.edu/symposium/ for details.
FEB. 12
SALES WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a business roundtable on consultative selling. 8-9 a.m. Trident Technical College's Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. Scheduled moderator is Shane Griffin, senior marketing consultant with iHeartMedia Inc. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
FEB. 16 & 23
USING QUICKBOOKS: The Charleston Area Small Business Development Center and The Citadel Baker School of Business hold a two-session workshop on the basics of using Quickbooks accounting software. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Advance registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com/ for details.
FEB. 21
CASH MANAGEMENT: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Creating A Business: Maximizing Cash Flow.” 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jimmy A. Lewis, a financial planner with Consolidated Planning Inc. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details
FEB. 26
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce holds its 2019 economic outlook conference. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Trident Technical College Center for Economic Development, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Elliot Eisenberg, a former senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders. $115. Go to https://bit.ly/2VJPQWc for details.
FEB. 27
CYBERSECURITY: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Cybersecurity 102: Through the Eyes of a Hacker.” 9-11 a.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Micheal Small of Tandem Cyber Solutions. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
MARCH 6
V.C. SUMMER CASE STUDY: The Bastiat Society of Columbia meets. Noon-1:30 p.m. The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter St., Columbia. Scheduled speaker is Jody Lipford, professor of economics at Presbyterian College. Topic is a case study of South Carolina’s failed V.C. Summer nuclear project: “The Political Economy of Resource Misallocation in the Energy Sector.” Registration required. RSVP to kara@colaecon.org.
MARCH 18-21
RECYCLING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE: The Carolina Recycling Association holds its annual conference and trade show. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $40-$515. Go to http://www.cra-recycle.org/ for details.