TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
THURSDAY
RISK MANAGEMENT: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Risk Management: Insurance and Legal Concerns.” 3-5 p.m. First Citizens Bank building, 2nd floor conference room, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Charleston business and contracts attorney Alex Juncu and Rawlins Lowndes, chief financial officer of C.T. Lowndes & Co. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.
MAY 22
NEXTON UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dochester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly "Morning Power Hour." 7:30-9 a.m. S.C. Research Authority, 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Brent Gibadlo, vice president and general manager of Nexton, who will give an update on the mixed-use real estate project. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org for details.
MAY 23
GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Preparing for Government Contracting Opportunities.” 1-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank building, second floor conference room, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Linda Blanton, procurement specialist with the SBDC and Robin Rourk, deputy director of the Office of Small Business Programs at the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.
MAY 29
HEIRS' PROPERTY RIGHTS: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation holds an education seminar and legal clinic. 11 a.m. Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church, 2915 Bohicket Road, Johns Island. Free. Advance reservations required to speak with an attorney. Call Sharon Piggs at: 843-745-7055 or go to https://www.heirsproperty.org/ for details.
MAY 30
TEACHER OF THE YEAR: The Greater Summerville/Dochester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Teacher of the Year Luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel St., Summerville. $40 for members; $65 for others. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org for details.
JUNE 5
FLOODING FORUM: Lowcountry Local First holds a workshop, "Storms & Flooding: Is Your Business Prepared? 5:50-7 p.m. Local Works, 1630-2 Meeting St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include: Scott Cave of Atlantic Business Continuity Services; Heather Pierce of Green Door Co.; Cheryl Smithem of Charleston PR & Design; and Sarah Williams-Scalise of Blueprint Insurance Group Inc. Free for members; $15 for others. Go to https://lowcountrylocalfirst.org for details.