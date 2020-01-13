TUESDAY
BIDDING ON CONTRACTS: The Charleston County Contracts and Procurement Department kicks off a free 12-part course on the basics of contract bidding for small business owners. Classes are held Tuesday and Thursday through Feb. 20. 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2S8XXwo for details.
WEDNESDAY
REGIONAL ECONOMIC SCORECARD: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly “Morning Power Hour.” 7:30-9 a.m. Summerville Town Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speakers are Jacki Renegar and Becky Ford of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance. Topic: The 2019-2020 Regional Economic Scorecard. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
THURSDAY & SATURDAY
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds introductory workshops on the homeownership process. 6-8 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday. 8084 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details.
FRIDAY
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual economic forecast for the new year. 9 a.m. Trident Technical College Complex for Economic Development, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Frank Rainwater, executive director of the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, and Bruce Yandle, dean emeritus of Clemson University's College of Business and Behavioral Science and adjunct professor of economics at George Mason University. $50 for members; $60 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for details.
JAN. 21
HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY GALA: The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association holds its 67th annual industry gala and awards ceremony. 6 p.m. Embassy Suites Airport Charleston Convention Center Hotel, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. $150 for members; $250 for others. Go to www.scrla.org for details.
JAN. 23
INDUSTRIAL PARK UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds an update on the Charleston International Manufacturing Center near Bushy Park. 9 a.m. Wingate by Wyndham, 9280 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Kent Fonvielle, president of Cooper River Partners LLC. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for details.
STARTING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "How to Start a Business." 6-8 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are SBDC consultants Tom Lauria and Robert Jones. $10. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
JAN. 23
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds an introductory workshop on the homeownership process. 6-8 p.m.222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details.
JAN. 24-26
BOAT SHOW: The annual Charleston Boat Show is held. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $5-$20. Go to www.thecharlestonboatshow.com for details.
JAN. 29
WEST ASHLEY PARKWAY WIDENING: Charleston County Government holds an informal open house on the plan to widen Glenn McConnell Parkway to six from four lanes between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive. 5-7 p.m. West Ashley High School, 4060 West Wildcat Blvd., Charleston. No formal presentation is scheduled; exhibits and project representatives will be available. Go to roads.charlestoncounty.org for details.
JAN. 30
SUMMERVILLE CHAMBER AWARDS: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual membership appreciation and awards event. 6-9 p.m. The Pavilion at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $75 for members; $100 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
PRESERVATION GALA: The Preservation Society of Charleston holds its 66th annual Carolopolis Awards. 6 p.m. The Riviera Theatre, 225 King St., Charleston. $75 in advance for members; $100 for others. Go to www.preservationsociety.org for details.
JAN. 31
USC ENTREPRENEURSHIP FORUM: The McNair Institute for Entrepreneurism and Free Enterprise at the University of South Carolina and Young America's Foundation hold the third annual McNair Entrepreneurship Showcase. 2-5 p.m. The Senate, 1022 Senate St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media and a onetime U.S. presidential candidate. Free. Go to mcnairshowcase2020.eventbrite.com to register.
FEB. 1 & 8
QUICKBOOKS PRIMER: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a two-part workshop, “Basic QuickBooks Training.” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Citadel’s Bastin Lab in Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
FEB. 6
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 7th annual Good Business Summit. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. $105-$320. Go to https://lowcountrylocalfirst.org/ for details.
FEB. 27
WOMENS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston School of Business holds its inaugural Women for Women Summit. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Hyatt House Charleston/Historic District, 560 King St. Scheduled speakers include former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer at Bank of America. $125. Go to w4w.cofc.edu for details.