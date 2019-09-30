TUESDAY
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
COMMUNICATIONS WORKSHOP: The South Carolina chapter of Our Community Listens holds a workshop, “How to Be a Better Listener: Understanding Body Language and Gaining New Skills in Communication.” 6-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Free. RSVP is requested at http://bit.ly/listenCHS.
WEDNESDAY
HIRING THE DISABLED: Able South Carolina and the S.C. Disability Employment Coalition holds the annual "Hire Me SC" summit. Theme: “Mobilizing an Untapped Workforce.” 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is Nick Schacht, chief global development officer at the Society for Human Resource Management. $50. Register online at www.hiremesc.org. Call 800-681-7715 or email hiremesc@able-sc.org for more details.
SATURDAY
INTRO TO OWNING A HOME: Origin SC holds a workshop, “Introduction to Homeownership.” 10 a.m.-noon. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
OCT. 9
GROWING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Expanding Your Existing Business." 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are SBDC business consultants Tom Lauria and Jim Wetzel. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
MARKETING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “How To Develop Your Marketing Plan.” 6-8 p.m. Trident Technical College Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
OCT. 10
OPPORTUNITY ZONES: The South Carolina Opportunity Zone Summit is held. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville. Scheduled speakers inlcude U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. $75-100. Go to https://bit.ly/2kTZUP0 for details.
OCT. 12 & 19
QUICKBOOKS PRIMER: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a two-part workshop, “Basic QuickBooks Training.” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Citadel’s Bastin Lab in Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
OCT. 17-19
WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: The National Association of Women in Construction South Atlantic Region holds its fall conference. Isle of Palms. Scheduled keynote speakers are: Ruth Jordan, minority business enterprise manager for the City of North Charleston; Jennet Alterman, chair of the Charleston Commission of Women and Women's Rights and Empowerment Network; and LB Adams, CEO of Practical Dramatics. $185-$200, Go to http://www.nawicsa.org/ for details.
OCT. 21
STATE OF THE PORT: The Propeller Club of Charleston holds its annual “State of the Port” address. 11-1:30 p.m. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Gov. Henry McMaster and Jim Newsome, president and chief executive officer of the S.C. State Ports Authority. $100. Go to https://conta.cc/2lppk7m by Oct. 16 to register.
OCT. 21-23
S.C. TRADE SUMMIT: The 46th annual S.C. International Trade Conference is held. Charleston Galliard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is broadcasting personality and college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. Go to www.scitc.org for details.
OCT. 22
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State holds free notary public seminar. 6:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Email kwatkins@sos.sc.gov or call 803-734-6045 for registration details.
OCT. 23
DIGITAL MARKETING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “Digital Marketing Overview.” 6-8 p.m. Trident Technical College Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. LIFE SCIENCES SUMMIT: SCBIO holds its annual life-sciences industry conference. Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. Theme is, “Ignite the Future.” Go to https://www.scbio.org/ for registration fees and other details.
OCT. 30
BUSINESS PLANS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “Writing Your Business Plan.” 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
NOV. 7
CLEAN ENERGY SUMMIT: The S.C. Clean Energy Business Alliance holds its annual South Carolina Clean Energy Conference. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, 1014 Greene St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is transportation electrification expert Erika H. Myers of Smart Electric Power Alliance. $100-$525. Go to https://scceba.org/ for details.
NOV. 12
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville. Scheduled keynote speaker is Gov. Henry McMaster. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
DEC. 3-4
COMMUNITY INVESTMENT SUMMIT: The S.C. Community Fund holds its annual “Investing in Community” summit. 10 a.m.- 5p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Richard Rothstein, author and distinguished fellow Of the Economic Policy Institute, and John Taylor, president and founder of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. $50-$100. Call 843-973-7285 or go to sccommunityloanfund.org for details.
DEC. 11-12
DEFENSE SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 13th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Theme, “Accelerate to Dominate: Increasing the Speed of Warfighting Innovation.” Go to www.charlestondca.org/summit for details.
FEB. 6
Lowocuntry Local First holds the 7th annual Good Business Summit, presented by South State Bank. This one-day "business conference with soul" equips businesses of all sectors and stages to think beyond profit, weaving purpose into a vision of success. Normally held in September, the Summit has been moved to early February moving forward to a) escape the inevitable hurricane season mayhem, and b) to enable business leaders to hit "pause" earlier in the year and guide their business with purpose throughout the year ahead.