TUESDAY
TRIDENT HEALTH UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds an update on and outlook for Trident Health System. 9 a.m. Wingate by Wyndham at Charleston Southern University, 9280 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Dr. Lee Biggs, chief medical officer for Trident Health. $25 for members; $40 for others. Go to www.berkeleysc.org or call 843-761-8238 for details.
INTERTECH CEO: The Citadel holds an installment in its Greater Issues series. 12:15 p.m. McAlister Field House. Scheduled speaker is Anita Zucker, chairperson and chief executive officer of The Intertech Group Inc., one of the largest privately held U.S. companies, and namesake of the Zucker Family School of Education. Free and open to the public; seating is limited.
WEDNESDAY
SBA GRANTS: The U.S. Small Business Administration holds a free roundtable training session on best practices regarding the Women's Business Center grant program and funding needed to reach more women business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. 10 a.m.-noon. Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, 4500 Leeds Ave., North Charleston. Advanced registration requested. Go to https://bit.ly/2TYcR9o or email savannah.wilburn@sba.gov for details.
US-GERMAN BUSINESS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston, in partnership with The Citadel and Trident Tehcnical College, holds the 4th annual German-American Business Summit. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Ruth Gratzke, senior vice president for smart infrastructure at Siemens USA. The event also includes two panel discussions on cybersecurity and business analytics. Free for students and faculty; $40 for others. Registration required. Go to https://give.cofc.edu/GABS for details.
THURSDAY
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 7th annual Good Business Summit. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. $105-$320. Go to https://lowcountrylocalfirst.org/ for details.
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue and the Small Business Development Center hold a free federal and state tax workshop for small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/3acQByn for details.
FEB. 26
FOCUS ON GERMANY: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds an international luncheon forum, “Dynamic Local German Company Rising: KION North America.” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Halls Signature Events, 4 Faber St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Vincent Halma, KION’s president and CEO. $45. Reservations required. Go to https://waccharleston.org/ for details.
FEB. 27
WOMENS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston School of Business holds its inaugural Women for Women Summit. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Hyatt House Charleston/Historic District, 560 King St. Scheduled speakers include former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer at Bank of America. $125. Go to w4w.cofc.edu for details.