TUESDAY
GRANT GROUP: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets. 6-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 89 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Catherine Ksenzak, retired grants manager for Charleston County's budget department. Topic: "Grant Budgets: The Numbers Story for Your Grant Application." Free. Call 843-452-4492 or email carolynlackey@comcast.net for details.
WEDNESDAY
STARTING A BUSINESS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Are You Ready to Start a Business?" 6-7:45 p.m. Mount Pleasant Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. Registration required. Go to https://conta.cc/2X6SoxN for details.
THURSDAY
NONPROFIT TALK: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council meets. 9-10 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker if Jim Bush, chief operating officer for The Winker Group. Topic: “Are You Capital Campaign Ready?” Free. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
EFFECTIVE BUSINESS PLANS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "How to Write Effective Business Plans and Create Pitch Decks." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way community meeting room, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. $25. Go to https://bit.ly/2TTCVmv to register.
USC TRADE FORUM: The Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the S.C. Chamber of Commerce hold a public forum, “International Strategy in an Era of Trade Uncertainty.” 5:30-7 p.m. 1014 Greene St., Columbia. Scheduled speakers include John Murphy, senior vice president for international policy at the U.S. Chamber; Wendy Cutler, vice president and managing director of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former acting deputy U.S. Trade Representative; Jim Barber, chief operating officer at UPS; and George Jurch III, general counsel for the Americas region for Continental. Free. Registration required. Go to moore.sc.edu/trade19 for details.
HOME OWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop on the home ownership process. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
SATURDAY
HOME-BUYING WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time home buyers. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 22
SMALL BUSINESS FORUM: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA holds a panel discussion as part of Small Business Week, “Access, Opportunities and Resources.” 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
APRIL 23
SMALL BUSINESS FORUMS: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold two events as part of Small Business Week, “Funding your Business,” at noon; and “Access to Capital and Pathways to Grants,” at 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
APRIL 24
APPRENTICESHIPS: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly “Power Hour.” 7:30-9 a.m. Summerville Town Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speaker include apprentice consultant Fearn Gupton. Topic: ”Apprenticeship Carolina.” Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
SMALL BUSINESS FORUMS: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold two events as part of Small Business Week, “Doing Business With Government,” at 6 p.m.; and “Adding Google to your Marketing Strategy,” at 7 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
APRIL 25
SMALL BUSINESS FORUM: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold an event as part of Small Business Week, “Charting the Course – Lean Canvas.” 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
HOME OWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop on home ownership. 6-8 p.m. 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
APRIL 26
S.C. PRESERVATION SUMMIT: The S.C. Archives & History Foundation and the S.C. Department of Archives & History hold their annual statewide conference on historic preservation. Archives & History Center, 8301 Parklane Road, Columbia. $50 by April 18; $65 afterward; $25 for students. Go to https://bit.ly/2EVQ32e for details.
MAY 6
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
MAY 9
RISK MANAGEMENT: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Risk Management: Insurance and Legal Concerns.” 3-5 p.m. First Citizens Bank building, 2nd floor conference room, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Charleston business and contracts attorney Alex Juncu and Rawlins Lowndes, chief financial officer of C.T. Lowndes & Co. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.
MAY 23
GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Preparing for Government Contracting Opportunities.” 1-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank building, second floor conference room, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Linda Blanton, procurement specialist with the SBDC and Robin Rourk, deputy director of the Office of Small Business Programs at the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.