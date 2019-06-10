TUESDAY
BERKELEY CHAMBER MEETING: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual meeting. Noon. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Gov. Henry McMaster. $60 for members; $70 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for details.
JOHNS ISLAND ZONING: The Charleston County and City of Charleston planning departments hold a public meeting about the proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road overlay zoning district, including specific details and map drafts for review and comment. 6-7:30 p.m. Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island. The formal presentation starts at 6 p.m. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yc4337yd for details.
WEDNESDAY
BUYING A BUSINESS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a roundtable on the basics for buying a business. 8-9 a.m. Trident Technical College's Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT: The South Carolina Association of Governmental Purchasing Officials holds a trade show for small minority- and veteran-owned businesses looking to provide goods and services to governmental agencies. 9 a.m. Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Drive, North Charleston. $65-$75. Go to https://scagpo.org/ for details.
THURSDAY
MANUFACTURING TRAINING: Berkeley County Government holds an informational meeting for county residents who are interested in a three-week training through ManuFirstSC starting July 20 for manufacturing jobs. 6 p.m. St. Stephen Elementary School, 1053 Russellville Road, St. Stephen. Free. Go to http://bit.ly/StStephenManuFirst to register.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on budgeting and money management, “Making Ends Meet.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
FOR WOMEN-OWNED STARTUPS: The S.C. Business Collaborative for Women-Owned Businesses holds a free forum on starting and growing a business, "Scaling Up: You Don't Know What You Don't Know." 9 a.m.-noon. Benedict College Business Development Center, 2601 Read St., Columbia. Free. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2Z4M36M for details.
SATURDAY
HOME-BUYING BASICS: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop for first-time home buyers. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JUNE 17
JOHNS ISLAND ZONING: The Charleston County and City of Charleston planning departments hold a public meeting about the proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road overlay zoning district, including specific details and map drafts for review and comment. 6-7:30 p.m. St. John’s High School, 1518 Main Road, Johns Island. The formal presentation starts at 6 p.m. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yc4337yd for details.
JUNE 18
RURAL SC BUSINESS SUMMIT: The U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, S.C. Small Business Development Center, and SCORE hold "Rural Strong," a business expo focused on the development of rural small businesses and farms. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Colleton Commercial Kitchen, 514 E. Washington St., Walterboro. Scheduled speakers include Hugh Weathers, state agriculture commissioner, and Ashley Bell, regional administrator for the SBA. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/2Z60OX2 to register or call 803-765-5377 for more details.
JUNE 20
SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Financing a Small Business." 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Services Building County Council Chambers 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Go to https://www.scsbdc.com/ for details.
I-26 IMPROVEMENTS: The S.C. Department of Transportation holds a drop-in-style public information meeting about proposed safety improvements along U.S. Interstate 26 between mile markers 169 and 193. 5-7 p.m. Harleyville Elementary School, 1650 E. Main St., Dorchester. Go to https://bit.ly/2XuEgin or call 803-737-1564 for more details.
HOMEOWNERSHIP 101: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on homeownership. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JUNE 27
HOMEOWNERSHIP 101: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on homeownership. 6-8 p.m. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.