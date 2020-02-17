SC business calendar

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN: The City of North Charleston holds two public information meetings to solicit input about its comprehensive plan, PRIME North Charleston. 5-7 p.m. North Charleston Transit Center, 4565 Gaynor Ave., on Feb. 18; Wescott Park Community Center, 9600 Dorchester Riad, on Feb. 19. Elements of the plan include population changes, economics, housing, land uses and transportation. Go to www.primenorthcharleston.com for details.
WEDNESDAY
TAX WORKSHOP: The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce and the Small Business Development Center hold a workshop, “Payroll Taxes 101.” 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Wendi Dion, a divisional district office manager for the Department of Employment and Workforce. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
MARKETING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Creating Your Marketing Plan" 6-8 p.m. Trident Technical College Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane, Room B111. $20. Go to https://conta.cc/2uhNbKF to register.
THURSDAY
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds an introductory workshop on the homeownership process. 6-8 p.m. 8084 Rivers Ave., North Charleston Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details..
SATURDAY
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds an introductory workshop on the homeownership process. 6-8 p.m. 325 E. Main St., Moncks Corner. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details.
FEB. 25
BUSINESS FINANCING: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Financing Your Business" 6-8 p.m. Charleston County Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Cindi Rourk, Director of Business Development with the LDC. $20. Go to https://conta.cc/36SIYu1 to register.
FEB. 26
FOCUS ON GERMANY: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds an international luncheon forum, “Dynamic Local German Company Rising: KION North America.” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Halls Signature Events, 4 Faber St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Vincent Halma, KION’s president and CEO. $45. Reservations required. Go to https://waccharleston.org/ for details.
FEB. 26-28
AUTO SUMMIT: The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance holds its annual South Carolina Automotive Summit. Hyatt Regency, 220 N. Main St. Greenville. $100-$495. Go to https://myscma.com for details.
FEB. 27
WOMEN'S SUMMIT: The College of Charleston School of Business holds its inaugural Women for Women Summit. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Hyatt House Charleston/Historic District, 560 King St. Scheduled speakers include former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer at Bank of America. $125. Go to w4w.cofc.edu for details.
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds an introductory workshop on the homeownership process. 6-8 p.m. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details.
MARCH 2
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Charleston County Historic Courthouse, 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
MARCH 3
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes for details.
MARCH 4
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Economic Outlook Conference. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Trident Technical College Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel Financial. $115; members only. Go to www.charlestonchamber.org for details.
MARCH 5
CREATING PITCH DECKS: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Write Business Plans and Create Pitch Decks." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Darrell Jones, area director for the SBDC. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.