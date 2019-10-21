TODAY
STATE OF THE PORT: The Propeller Club of Charleston holds its annual “State of the Port” address. 11-1:30 p.m. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Gov. Henry McMaster and Jim Newsome, president and chief executive officer of the S.C. State Ports Authority. $100. Go to https://conta.cc/2lppk7m by Oct. 16 to register.
TODAY-WEDNESDAY
S.C. TRADE SUMMIT: The 46th annual S.C. International Trade Conference is held. Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is broadcasting personality and college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. Go to www.scitc.org for details.
TUESDAY
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State holds free notary public seminar. 6:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Email kwatkins@sos.sc.gov or call 803-734-6045 for registration details.
WEDNESDAY
VOLUNTEERS ADMIN CONFERENCE: The Lowcountry affiliate of the South Carolina Association for Volunteer Administrators holds a conference ‘The Future is Now: Tech Trends for 2020 and Beyond.” 8:30 a.m.-4:30pm Wannamaker County Park’s Cypress Hall, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Dana Cory Litwin, a San Francisco-based transformational coach, strategic adviser, and public speaker. $25. Space is limited; registration suggested at https://bit.ly/2pt4J3T by Oct. 16. Contact Tina at 843-762-8053 or tujcich@ccprc.com for more details.
IP LAW: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks and copyrights. 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jeremy Stipkala, patent attorney at Thrive IP. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE OUTLOOK: The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors Commercial Investment Division holds its annual commercial real estate forecast. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston. Scheduled panelists include Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors; Wes Fuller of Greystar; Lauren Ball of SITE Centers; Troy Miller of Bennett Hospitality; and William Cogswell of Wecco Development. $35 for members’ $65 for others. Go to https://bit.ly/33w634x to register.
DIGITAL MARKETING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “Digital Marketing Overview.” 6-8 p.m. Trident Technical College Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. $20. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
THURSDAY
ARCHITECT TALK: The Coastal Conservation League, Historic Charleston Foundation and the College of Charleston hold an architecture forum, “Charleston Past, Present, & Future: A Conversation with Robert A.M. Stern.” 6 p.m. 202 Calhoun St., Charleston. Now in private practice in New York, Stern is a former dean of the Yale School of Architecture and the designer of the first phase of Courier Square at Meeting and Columbus streets in Charleston. Free and open to the public; space is limited. Go to https://bit.ly/2ojqqDf to RSVP.
INS AND OUTS OF OWNING A HOME: Origin SC holds a workshop, “Introduction to Homeownership.” 6-8 p.m. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
MAYBANK AT MAIN ZONING: The Charleston County and City of Charleston planning departments hold the final Johns Island public workshop on the proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road overlay zoning districts. 6-7:30 p.m. St. John’s High School, 1518 Main Road, Johns Island. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yc4337yd for details.
OCT. 26
INS AND OUTS OF OWNING A HOME: Origin SC holds a workshop, “Introduction to Homeownership.” 10 a.m.-noon. 325 E. Main St., Moncks Corner. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
OCT. 28
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
OCT. 29
MAYBANK AT MAIN ZONING: The Charleston County and City of Charleston planning departments hold the final James Island public workshop on the proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road overlay zoning districts. 6-7:30 p.m. Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yc4337yd for details.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. LIFE SCIENCES SUMMIT: SCBIO holds its annual life-sciences industry conference. Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. Theme is, “Ignite the Future.” Go to https://www.scbio.org/ for registration fees and other details.
OCT. 30
TRANSPORTATION PLANS: The Berkley Chamber of Commerce holds an update on the long-range transportation plan for the region’s rural areas by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments and the Charleston Regional Development Alliance's "Reboot the Commute" campaign. 9 a.m. 5790 Casper Padgett Way, North Cahrleston. Scheduled speakers are Ron Mitchum of the BCDCOG and Claire Gibbons of the CRDA. Free.
BONDING BASICS: The S.C. Small Business Development centers holds workshop for contractors, “Bonding 101: Taking Your Company to the Next Level.” 9-11 a.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Matthew Clarke of Carolina Indemnity Group and William Furman, Charleston area manager for the U.S. Small Business Administration. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
BUSINESS PLANS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “Writing Your Business Plan.” 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
NOV. 5
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Social Media 102: Website Design, Branding and Digital Marketing." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Hunter Cole III and Robert Jones. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
NOV. 7
CLEAN ENERGY SUMMIT: The S.C. Clean Energy Business Alliance holds its annual South Carolina Clean Energy Conference. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, 1014 Greene St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is transportation electrification expert Erika H. Myers of Smart Electric Power Alliance. $100-$525. Go to https://scceba.org/ for details.
NOV. 7-8
DIVERSITY SUMMIT: The Medical University of South Carolina holds its third annual Inclusion to Innovation Summit. Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel and Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Dr. Lisa Moreno, president-elect of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, and diversity consultant Howard Ross. $125 for MUSC employees; $275 for others. Go to https://bit.ly/2VdLSp3 to register.
NOV. 8
S.C. TAX ADVOCATE: The S.C. Department of Revenue holds a “Taxpayer Advocate” session to take questions and hear concerns from the public about the agency’s policies and procedures. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 2070 Northbrook Blvd., North Charleston. Advanced appointments are strongly recommended. Call 803-898-5444 or go to https://bit.ly/2mJKygk for details.
NOV. 12
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville. Scheduled keynote speaker is Gov. Henry McMaster. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.