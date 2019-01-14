TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
PROPERTY TAXES: Charleston County Government holds a property tax workshop, including information about the new advance installment payment plan. 6 p.m. County Council Chambers, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are auditor Peter Tecklenburg and treasurer Mary Tinkler. Free.
CONSTRUCTION GROUP: The Charleston chapter of the Construction Specifications Institute holds its Founders Round Table. 5:30 p.m. Clemson Architecture Center, 701 East Bay St., Charleston. Free for members and students, or $10 on the day of; $20-$30 for others. Go to www.charleston.csinet.org or email csicharleston@gmail.com to register.
TUESDAY
LEAN MANUFACTURING: Dorchester County and Trident Technical College hold an information session for county residents about a free 62-hour ManuFirstSC “lean manufacturing” training course that starts Feb. 16. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville. Call Wendy Smith with Dorchester County Economic Development at 843-875-9109 for more details.
WEST ASHLEY REVITALIZATION: The City of Charleston's West Ashley Revitalization Commission meets. 5:30 p.m. The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Ave.
GRANT GROUP: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets. 5:45-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 69 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Susan DuPlessis of the S.C. Arts Commission. Call 843-452-4492 or email chasgrantpros@gmail.com for details.
THURSDAY
RURAL BUSINESS EXPO: The U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, S.C. Small Business Development Center and SCORE hold the “Rural Strong Business Resource Expo.” 8:30 a.m.-noon. Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2R13Lb5 for details.
LEAN MANUFACTURING: Dorchester County and Trident Technical College hold an information session for county residents about a free 62-hour ManuFirstSC “lean manufacturing” training course that begins Feb. 16. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Ridgeville Community Center, 105 School St., Ridgeville. Call Wendy Smith with Dorchester County Economic Development at 843-875-9109 for more details.
FRIDAY
BUSINESS LOANS: The U.S. Small Business Administration and the City of Charleston Business & Neighborhood Services division hold a free brown-bag lunch-and-learn, “Are You Lender Ready?” 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 2 George St., Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2LldAeL for details.
JAN. 23-24
SC AGRIBUSINESS: The 7th annual S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo is held. Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Scheduled keynote speaker is Michele Payn of Cause Matters Corporation. Free. Go to https://www.scagribizexpo.com/ for details.
JAN. 25
OPPORTUNITY ZONES: The Council of Development Finance Agencies, the Office of U.S. Senator Tim Scott and the Office of Gov. Henry McMaster hold the “Governor’s Opportunity Zones Summit.” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. $25-$75. Go to www.scopportunityzone.com for details.
JAN. 26
FINANCIAL RESOURCES: Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the National Council of Negro Women hold a financial resource seminar. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. College of Charleston-North Campus, 3800 Paramount Road, North Charleston. Topics include heirs’ property, savings, credit repair, investing and retirement. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/2LAKJDf to register.
JAN. 29
CHAMBER GALA: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its membership appreciation and awards celebration. 6-9 p.m. Middleton Place Pavilion, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $75 for members; $100 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
JAN. 29-31
RAPID TRANSIT PLAN: Lowcountry Rapid Transit and the Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments hold three community workshops on plans to develop a rapid transit system for the region. 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the International Longshoremen's Association union hall, 1142 Morrison Drive, Charleston; Jan. 30 at Jan Alston-Bailey Elementary School, 820 W. 5th North St., Summerville; Jan. 31 at Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Free. Go to https://www.facebook.com/BCDCoG/ for details.
FEB. 16 & 23
USING QUICKBOOKS: The Charleston Area Small Business Development Center and The Citadel Baker School of Business hold a two-session workshop on the basics of using Quickbooks accounting software. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Advance registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com/ for details.
FEB. 26
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce holds its 2019 economic outlook conference. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Trident Technical College's Center for Economic Development, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Elliot Eisenberg, a former senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders. $115. Go to https://bit.ly/2VJPQWc for details.
MARCH 4
MARCH 6
V.C. SUMMER CASE STUDY: The Bastiat Society of Columbia meets. Noon-1:30 p.m. The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter St., Columbia. Scheduled speaker is Jody Lipford, professor of economics at Presbyterian College. Topic is a case study of South Carolina’s failed V.C. Summer nuclear project: “The Political Economy of Resource Misallocation in the Energy Sector.” Registration required. RSVP to kara@colaecon.org.