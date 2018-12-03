TODAY
Greenville-based technology firm ScanSource Inc. makes a financial presentation at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York City at 4:10 p.m. Speakers include CEO Mike Baur. A live audio webcast and replays can be accessed at the investors relations section at www.scansource.com.
TUESDAY
STATE OF SUMMERVILLE UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Division meets. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Summerville town administrator Colin Martin. Topic: “2019 State of the Town and Budget Review.” Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
USC ECONOMIC FORECAST: The University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business holds its 38th annual Economic Outlook Conference. Theme: “After a Decade of Expansion, What’s Next for the U.S. and South Carolina Economy?” Noon-4 p.m. USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. $75. Go to https://bit.ly/2RObvKo for details.
GRANT GROUP: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets to marks its 20th anniversary.5-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 69 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Melissa Levesque and Edie Blakeslee of the Coastal Community Foundation. Topic: "Basics of Funding from a Community Foundation: Latest Regional Trends on the Charitable Giving Landscape and Strategies on Donor Engagement." Free. Call 843-452-4492 or email chasgrantpros@gmail.com for details.
TUES.-THURSDAY
DEFENSE INDUSTRY SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 12th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $400-$500. Go to summit.charlestondca.org for details.
WEDNESDAY
SUMMERVILLE TOURISM: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly Power Hour event. 8-9 a.m. 200 S. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Summerville tourism director Tina Zimmerman. Topic: "Summerville — At The Heart of It All." Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
THURSDAY
HIRING WORKSHOP: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Hiring and Planning for 2019.” 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Billie Attaway. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.
SUBCONTRACTOR EVENT: The Charleston County Contracts and Procurement Department’s Business Opportunities Office. holds its annual meet-and-greet networking event for subcontractors, “Making Every Connection Count.” 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled participants include prime contractors who routinely bid on major county government projects. Free. Call 843-958-4754 for more information.
FRIDAY
U.K. EXPORT BARRIERS: The U.S. International Trade Commission and the U.S. Small Business Administration hold a “listening” session as part of a study on how trade barriers are disproportionately affecting exports from small and medium-sized enterprises to the United Kingdom compared to larger firms. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lonnie B. Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2BBZDWF for details.
DEC. 11
PARKING STRATEGIES: The City of Charleston holds a public panel discussions on parking strategies, such as investments, management and operations, as part of its comprehensive study. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Clemson Architecture Center, 701 E. Bay St., Charleston. Scheduled panelists include Vivian Coleman, transportation planning director for the Charlotte Department of Transportation; Robert Ferrin, assistant director of parking services for the City of Columbus Department of Public Service in Ohio; and Mary Catherine Snyder, parking strategist for the City of Seattle Department of Transportation.
DEC. 12
CONSTRUCTION GROUP: The Construction Specifications Institute’s Charleston chapter meets. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Frothy Beard Brewery, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley. Go to charleston.csinet.org for details.
JAN. 23-24
SC AGRIBUSINESS: The 7th annual S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo is held. Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Scheduled keynote speaker is Michele Payn of Cause Matters Corporation. Free. Go to https://www.scagribizexpo.com/ for details.