TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
TUESDAY
SALES AND MARKETING: The Charleston chapter of SCORE is sponsoring a sales and marketing workshop. 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive., North Charleston. $25. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
WEDNESDAY
AVIATION PANEL: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds a panel discussion, “The Future of Commercial Aviation and Supersonic Flight.” 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber Place, Charleston. Scheduled speakers include David Hyde, director of environmental policy at the Aerospace Industries Association. $45. Go to www.waccharleston.org for details.
V.C. SUMMER CASE STUDY: The Bastiat Society of Columbia meets. Noon-1:30 p.m. The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter St., Columbia. Scheduled speaker is Jody Lipford, professor of economics at Presbyterian College. Topic is a case study of South Carolina’s failed V.C. Summer nuclear project: “The Political Economy of Resource Misallocation in the Energy Sector.” Registration required. RSVP to kara@colaecon.org.
THURSDAY
ADAM SMITH WEEK: The Bastiat Society of Charleston and the College of Charleston's Center for Public Choice & Market Process hold a discussion as part of "Adam Smith Week," “What Do the Rich Owe the Poor?” 6-8 p.m. Wells Fargo Auditorium, 5 Liberty St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Steve Landsburg, author and professor of economics at the University of Rochester. Free.
FRIDAY
WOMEN IN INDUSTRY: The Lowcountry Society of Women Engineers holds “Women in Industry Day.” 7 a.m.-6 p.m. The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speakers and attendees include representatives of Boeing Co., Robert Bosch, Cummins, Mercedes-Benz, Michelin and Volvo. Go to https://bit.ly/2Ny4Eng for more details and to register.
BERKELEY COUNTY SUPERVISOR: The Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce will hold a forum featuring Johnny Cribb, the county's new supervisor. 9 a.m. Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive. $45 for members; $60 for others. Registration required. Go to www.berkeleysc.org or email info@berkeleysc.org for details.
SATURDAY
FORESTRY WORKSHOP: The Clemson Cooperative Extension and the Newberry County Forestry Association hold the 17th biennial “Forestry Focus” program. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Technical College, 1922 Wilson Road, Newberry. $10. Registration required. Call 864-427-6259, extension 115, or email fellers@clemson.edu for details.
WILLS CLINIC: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation holds a free wills clinic. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Baldwin Carson Community Outreach Center, 1161 Baldwin Corner Road, Huger. Call Sharon Piggs at 843-745-7055 to reserve a time.
MARCH 18-21
RECYCLING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE: The Carolina Recycling Association holds its annual conference and trade show. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $40-$515. Go to http://www.cra-recycle.org/ for details.
MARCH 21
EXPORTING AND MARKETING: The Charleston Area Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Expanding Your Business With Marketing & Exporting Strategies.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Pre-registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
GENTRIFICATION FORUM: Charleston Promise Neighborhood's Community Engagement Council meets to discuss impact of gentrification on the Neck area. 6-8 p.m. Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston. Free.
APRIL 3
BMW SUPPLIER SUMMIT: German automaker BMW holds its annual Suppler Diversity Conference. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive. Scheduled keynote speaker is author, educator and entrepreneur Stedman Graham. Go to www.bmwsupplierdiversity.com for details.
APRIL 12
INSTAGRAM EXEC: The Women’s Council of the Gibbes Museum of Art holds its annual Art of Design luncheon. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lenhardt Garden, 135 Meeting St, Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships at Instagram. $150. Call 843-722-2706, extension 221, ot go to | www.gibbesmuseum.org/ArtofDesign for more details.