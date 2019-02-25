TODAY
DOMINION ENERGY FORUM: Dominion Energy holds a public meeting to answer questions related to its recent acquisition of SCANA Corp. and South Carolina Electric & Gas. 4-7 p.m. The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, West Ashley.
ISRAELI ECONOMY: The Norman and Gerry Sue Arnold Center for Israel Studies and the College of Charleston holds a lecture, “Americanization of the Israeli Economy.” 5:15 p.m. Wells Fargo Auditorium, 5 Liberty St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Avi Kay, senior lecturer in the Department of Technological Management & Marketing at the Jerusalem College of Technology and director of the Schuman Center for Entrepreneurship. Free.
TUESDAY
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce holds its 2019 economic outlook conference. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Trident Technical College Center for Economic Development, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Elliot Eisenberg, a former senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders. $115. Go to https://bit.ly/2VJPQWc for details.
WEDNESDAY
CYBERSECURITY: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Cybersecurity 102: Through the Eyes of a Hacker.” 9-11 a.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Michael Small of Tandem Cyber Solutions. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
THURSDAY
BUSINESS TAXES: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents and the S.C. Small Business Development Center hold a tax workshop for prospective small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, Topics include federal and state record keeping and filing deadlines. Free. Call 843-740-6160 for details.
GREEN BUSINESS CHALLENGE: The City of Charleston division of business and neighborhood services holds a Charleston Green Business Challenge workshop. 1:30 p.m. 2 George St. Topics include energy consumption. commuting and water conservation. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/2ty0SRO to register.
MAYBANK HIGHWAY ZONING: Charleston County and City of Charleston planning departments hold a drop-in public workshop on the proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road Zoning District. 7-8:30 p.m. St. John’s High School, 1518 Main Road, Johns Island. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yc4337yd for details.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING PANEL: Ideas into Action holds a panel discussion about affordable housing and heirs’ property. 9:30-11 a.m. Mount Pleasant Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane. Scheduled speakers include: Melissa Maddox-Evans, general counsel for the City of Charleston Housing Authority and president of the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation; Hope Watson, staff attorney for the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation; Sarah Schreiber, senior staff attorney for Charleston Legal Access; Anna Lewin, executive director of the S.C. Community Loan Fund; and Julie Hussey, developer of Workshops at Howard Heights. Free. Go to https://housing-justice.eventbrite.com to register.
FRIDAY
HUTCHINSON SQUARE MAKEOVER: The Town of Summerville holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the renovation of Hutchinson Square. 6 p.m. Main Street and Doty Avenue in downtown Summerville. Free.
MARCH 4
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
MARCH 5
SALES AND MARKETING: The Charleston chapter of SCORE is sponsoring a sales and marketing workshop. 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive., North Charleston. $25. Got to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
MARCH 6
AVIATION PANEL: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds a panel discussion, “The Future of Commercial Aviation and Supersonic Flight.” 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber Place, Charleston. Scheduled speakser include David Hyde, director of environmental policy at the Aerospace Industries Association. $45. Go to www.waccharleston.org for details.
V.C. SUMMER CASE STUDY: The Bastiat Society of Columbia meets. Noon-1:30 p.m. The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter St., Columbia. Scheduled speaker is Jody Lipford, professor of economics at Presbyterian College. Topic is a case study of South Carolina’s failed V.C. Summer nuclear project: “The Political Economy of Resource Misallocation in the Energy Sector.” Registration required. RSVP to kara@colaecon.org.
MARCH 7
ADAM SMITH WEEK: The Bastiat Society of Charleston and the College of Charleston's Center for Public Choice & Market Process hold a discussion as part of "Adam Smith Week," “What Do the Rich Owe the Poor?” 6-8 p.m. Wells Fargo Auditorium, 5 Liberty St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Steve Landsburg, author and professor of economics at the University of Rochester. Free.
MARCH 9
FORESTRY WORKSHOP: The Clemson Cooperative Extension and the Newberry County Forestry Association hold the 17th biennial “Forestry Focus” program. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Technical College, 1922 Wilson Road, Newberry. $10. Registration required. Call 864-427-6259, extension 115, or email fellers@clemson.edu for details.
WILLS CLINIC: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation holds a free wills clinic. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Baldwin Carson Community Outreach Center, 1161 Baldwin Corner Road, Huger. Call Sharon Piggs at 843-745-7055 to reserve a time.
MARCH 18-21
RECYCLING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE: The Carolina Recycling Association holds its annual conference and trade show. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $40-$515. Go to http://www.cra-recycle.org/ for details.
APRIL 3
BMW SUPPLIER SUMMIT: German automaker BMW holds its annual Suppler Diversity Conference. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive. Scheduled keynote speaker is author, educator and entrepreneur Stedman Graham. Go to www.bmwsupplierdiversity.com for details.