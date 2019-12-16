FRIDAY
OFFICE 365 WORKSHOP: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds a brown-bag workshop on Microsoft Office 365. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Bryan Powers of Trident Technical College. $15 for members; $30 for others. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
JAN. 10-12
S.C. AUTO SHOW: The South Carolina International Auto Show is held. Greenville Convention Center, One Exposition Drive, Greenville. $5-$7. Go to https://southcarolinaautoshow.com for details.
JAN. 17
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual economic forecast for the new year. 9 a.m. Trident Technical Colllege Complex for Economic Development, Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Frank Rainwater, executive director of the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, and Bruce Yandle, dean emeritus of Clemson University's College of Business and Behavioral Science and adjunct professor of economics at George Mason University. $50 for members; $60 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for details.
JAN. 23
STARTING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "How to Start a Business." 6-8 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are SBDC consultants Tom Lauria and Robert Jones. $10. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
JAN. 24-26
BOAT SHOW: The annual Charleston Boat Show is held. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $5-$20. Go to www.thecharlestonboatshow.com for details
FEB. 1 & 8
QUICKBOOKS PRIMER: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a two-part workshop, “Basic QuickBooks Training.” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Citadel’s Bastin Lab in Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
FEB. 6
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 7th annual Good Business Summit. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. $105-$320. Go to https://lowcountrylocalfirst.org/ for details.
FEB. 27
WOMENS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston School of Business holds its inaugural Women for Women Summit. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Hyatt House Charleston/Historic District, 560 King St. Scheduled speakers include former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer at Bank of America. $125. Go to w4w.cofc.edu for details.