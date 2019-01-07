TUESDAY
SMART GRID: The local chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers meets. Noon. Harbor Breeze Restaurant, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Scheduled speaker is Tom Lawrence. Topic: "The Coming Age of a Smart Grid and Smart Buildings." $25. Email gene3380@gmail.com for details.
NEW ENTREPRENEUR NETWORK: Entrepreneurs’ Organization holds a free event to mark the launch of its new "EO Charleston" chapter. 5:30-7:30 p.m. College of Charleston Wells Fargo Auditorium, 5 Liberty St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is business coach, entrepreneur and columnist Andy Bailey. Register at hswebview.eonetwork.org/andy-bailey-event.
THURSDAY
LABOR LAW UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's Education and Workforce Development Division and the Dorchester County Industrial Council meet. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Ben Glass, an attorney with Ogletree Denkins. Topic: "Labor Law Updates." Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
S.C. AUTO SHOW: The South Carolina Inernational Auto Show is held. Greenville Convention Center, One Exposition Ave., Greenville. Go to www.southcarolinaautoshow.com for details.
JAN. 14
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
PROPERTY TAXES: Charleston County Government holds a property tax workshop, including information about the new advance installment payment option. 6 p.m. County Council Chambers, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are auditor Peter Tecklenburg and treasurer Mary Tinkler. Free.
JAN. 16
CONSTRUCTION GROUP: The Charleston chapter of the Construction Specifications Institute holds its Founders Round Table. 5:30 p.m. Clemson Architecture Center, 701 East Bay St., Charleston. Free for members and students, or $10 on the day of; $20-$30 for others. Go to www.charleston.csinet.org or email: csicharleston@gmail.com to register.
JAN. 17
RURAL BUSINESS EXPO: The U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, S.C. Small Business Development Center and SCORE hold the “Rural Strong Business Resource Expo.” 8:30 a.m.-noon. Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2R13Lb5 for details.
JAN. 18
BUSINESS LOANS: The U.S. Small Business Administration and the City of Charleston Business & Neighborhood Services division hold a free brown-bag lunch-and-learn, “Are You Lender Ready?” 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 2 George St., Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2LldAeL for details.
JAN. 23-24
SC AGRIBUSINESS: The 7th annual S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo is held. Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Scheduled keynote speaker is Michele Payn of Cause Matters Corporation. Free. Go to https://www.scagribizexpo.com/ for details.
JAN. 25
OPPORTUNITY ZONES: The Council of Development Finance Agencies, the Office of U.S. Senator Tim Scott and the Office of Gov. Henry McMaster hold the “Governor’s Opportunity Zones Summit.” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St, Columbia. $25-$75. Go to www.scopportunityzone.com for details.
JAN. 26
FINANCIAL RESOURCES: Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the National Council of Negro Women hold a financial resource seminar. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. College of Charleston-North Campus, 3800 Paramount Road, North Charleston. Topics include heirs’ property, savings, credit repair, investing and retirement. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/2LAKJDf to register.
JAN. 29
CHAMBER GALA: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its membership appreciation and awards celebration. 6-9 p.m. Middleton Place Pavilion, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $75 for mebers; $100 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
FEB. 4
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
FEB. 16 & 23
USING QUICKBOOKS: The Charleston Area Small Business Development Center and The Citadel Baker School of Business hold a two-part workshop on the basics of using Quickbooks business accounting software. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Advance registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com/ for details.