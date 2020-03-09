SC business calendar

TUESDAY
SUMMERVILLE HOTEL: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds a public meeting to collect community input about the potential to build a boutique hotel in downtown Summerville. 8-9 a.m. Public Works Arts Center, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville. Scheduled moderator is consultant David McNair of The McNair Group. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
REFRIGERANTS: The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers meets. 5:30 p.m. Harbor Breeze Restaurant, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Scheduled speaker is Andy Hayes of Hahn Mason. Topic: "Refrigerants and the Environment." Email gene3380@gmail.com for more details.
THURSDAY
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop. "Making Ends Meet: Budgeting." 6 p.m. 8084 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
BLOCKCHAIN CONFAB: The inaugural South Carolina Blockchain Conference 2020 is held. Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Scheduled keynote speakers are: Dale Chrystie, business fellow and blockchain strategist for FedEx Corp.; Theodore Tanner Jr., chief technology officer for IBM Watson Health; and retired U.S. Air Force Col. James Regenor, founder and president of VeriTX. $295. Go to scblockchainweek.com for details.
MARCH 18
AIR EXPO UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly Power Hour. 7:30-9 a.m. Charleston Southern University's Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership, 9200 University Blvd, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Lt. Col Lloyd Richardson and Donna Basnett. Topic: "2020 Air Expo — Joint Base Charleston." Free. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
MARCH 19
MARKETING: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Creating an Effective Marketing Program for a Small Business." 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jim Wetzel, business consultant for the SBDC. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
MARCH 21
S.C. HEMP FARMING: The S.C. Commission for Minority Affairs holds a free informational session on growing industrial hemp in South Carolina, including the application process for growers and financial resources. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. South Carolina State University, Belcher Hall, 300 College St. NE, Orangeburg. Go to cmahempfarming2020.eventbrite.com or call 803-333-9621 for details.
MARCH 24 & 26
I-526 MEETINGS: The S.C. Department of Transportation holds two open-house-style information meetings from 5-7 p.m. about the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor EAST Planning and Environmental Linkages Study. R.L. Jones Center, 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant on March 24; Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston on March 26. No formal presentations are scheduled. Go to 526LowcountryCorridor.com or email info@526LowcountryCorridor.com for details.
APRIL 6
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Charleston County Historic Courthouse, 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
APRIL 16-17
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FORUM: The Citadel Tommy & Victoria Baker School of Business holds its annual Directors' Institute. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Go to https://bit.ly/2VQWAEj for details.
APRIL 22-24
AUTO SUMMIT: The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance holds its 2020 annual meeting. Belmond Charleston Place, 205 Meeting St., Charleston. $375-$525. Go to https://myscma.com for details.
APRIL 29
SC FORESTRY SUMMIT: Clemson Cooperative Extension is offering its 15th annual forestry meeting, “Growing our Future,” for landowners, foresters and others. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. T&S Farms, 3500 Pond Branch Road, Leesville. $10-$80. Registration deadline is April 24. Call 803-840-6124 or email rbean@clemson.edu for details.
MAY 13
DISASTER PREP: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop for businesses on disaster preparedness. 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston: Free; registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
MAY 28-29
LIFE SCIENCES CONFERENCE: Southeast Life Sciences holds its inaugural Advanse Life Sciences Conference highlighting innovations from 50 early stage medical technology and bioscience companies. Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms. $549-$799. Go to https://southeastlifesciences.org for details.