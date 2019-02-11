TUESDAY
SALES WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a business roundtable on consultative selling. 8-9 a.m. Trident Technical College's Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. Scheduled moderator is Shane Griffin, senior marketing consultant with iHeartMedia Inc. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
HEATING & A/C GROUP: The local chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers meets. 5:30 p.m. Harbor Breeze Restaurant, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. $25. Email gene3380@gmail.com for details.
SATURDAY & FEB. 23
USING QUICKBOOKS: The Charleston Area Small Business Development Center and The Citadel Baker School of Business hold a two-session workshop on the basics of using Quickbooks accounting software. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Advance registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com/ for details.
FEB. 18-20
S.C. TOURISM SUMMIT: The S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism holds the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism & Travel. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. $200-$425. Go to www.scprt.com/governors-conference for details.
FEB. 19
BUSINESS VIABILITY: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Is Your Business Concept Viable?" 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
WOODWORKING STANDARDS: The local chapter of the Construction Specifications Institute meets. 6 p.m. Clemson Architecture Center, 701 East Bay St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Margaret Fisher, communications strategist with the Architectural Woodwork Institute. Topic: New architectural woodwork standards. Free for members; $20 for others. Go to www.charleston.csinet.org for details.
FEB. 19-21
AUTO INDUSTRY SUMMIT: The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance holds the 8th annual S.C. Automotive Summit. Hyatt Regency, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. The event will include presentations on manufacturing, workforce development and trade and policy. Scheduled keynote speakers include: Mike Mansuetti, president of Robert Bosch LLC; Scott Clark, president of Michelin North America; and Jeff Moore, vice president of manufacturing at Volvo Car US Operations and manager of the company’s South Carolina plant. $425-$495. Go to https://myscma.com/event-directory/ for details.
FEB. 20
S.C. LIFE SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM: SCBIO holds “Life Sciences Boot Camp: Insights On SC's Fastest-Growing Industry.” 8:03 a.m.-4:30 p.m. University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. $50-$125. Go to www.scbio.org for details.
FEB. 21
CASH MANAGEMENT: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Creating A Business: Maximizing Cash Flow.” 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jimmy A. Lewis, a financial planner with Consolidated Planning Inc. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
INTERNSHIPS: The Sea Islands Chamber of Commerce holds a "Lunch & Learn." 11:30-1 p.m. St. Johns High School, 1518 Main Road, Johns Island. Topic: "Why Internships are Important to High School Students and Employers." Free.
FEB. 26
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce holds its 2019 economic outlook conference. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Trident Technical College Center for Economic Development, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Elliot Eisenberg, a former senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders. $115. Go to https://bit.ly/2VJPQWc for details.
FEB. 27
CYBERSECURITY: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Cybersecurity 102: Through the Eyes of a Hacker.” 9-11 a.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Micheal Small of Tandem Cyber Solutions. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
FEB. 28
BUSINESS TAXES: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents and the S.C. Small Business Development Center hold a tax workshop for prospective small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, Topics include federal and state record keeping and filing deadlines. Free. Call 843-740-6160 for details.
MARCH 4
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
MARCH 6
V.C. SUMMER CASE STUDY: The Bastiat Society of Columbia meets. Noon-1:30 p.m. The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter St., Columbia. Scheduled speaker is Jody Lipford, professor of economics at Presbyterian College. Topic is a case study of South Carolina’s failed V.C. Summer nuclear project: “The Political Economy of Resource Misallocation in the Energy Sector.” Registration required. RSVP to kara@colaecon.org.
MARCH 18-21
RECYCLING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE: The Carolina Recycling Association holds its annual conference and trade show. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $40-$515. Go to http://www.cra-recycle.org/ for details.