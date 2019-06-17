TODAY
JOHNS ISLAND ZONING: The Charleston County and City of Charleston planning departments hold a public meeting about the proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road overlay zoning district, including specific details and map drafts for review and comment. 6-7:30 p.m. St. John’s High School, 1518 Main Road, Johns Island. The formal presentation starts at 6 p.m. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yc4337yd for details.
TUESDAY
RURAL S.C. BUSINESS SUMMIT: The U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, S.C. Small Business Development Center and SCORE hold "Rural Strong," a half-day business expo focused on the development of rural small businesses and farms. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Colleton Commercial Kitchen, 514 E. Washington St., Walterboro. Scheduled speakers include Hugh Weathers, state agriculture commissioner, and Ashley Bell, regional adminstrator for the SBA. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/2Z60OX2 to register or call 803-765-5377 for more details.
GRANTS GROUP: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets. 5:45-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 89 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Patty Hambrick, neighborhood mentoring coordinator at Super Bus/Super Life and former director of academic technology and academic grants at Charleston Southern University. Topic: "New Grant Possibilities for Small 501(c)(3) Organizations and Fund Raising Strategies." Free. Call 843-452-4492 or email carolynlackey@comcast.net for details.
TUESDAY & THURSDAY
MANUFACTURING TRAINING: Dorchester County Government holds a drop-in informational meeting for county residents who are interested in a 4-week training through ManuFirstSC starting July 13 in St. George for manufacturing job openings. 6 p.m. Ridgeville Community Center, 108 Dorchester St., Ridgeville, on Tuesday; Woodland High School, 4128 U.S. Highway 78, Dorchester, on Thursday. Free. Call 843-875-9109 for details.
THURSDAY
RAPID TRANSIT MEETING: The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments holds a community open-house workshop to gather feedback about the routing and initial design of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Northwoods Mall, near JC Penney, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston. Go to lowcountryrapidtransit.com or call 843-303-9698 for more details.
SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Financing a Small Business." 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Services Building County Council Chambers 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Go to https://www.scsbdc.com/ for details.
I-26 IMPROVEMENTS: The S.C. Department of Transportation holds a drop-in format public information meeting about proposed safety improvements along U.S. Interstate 26 between mile markers 169 and 193. 5-7 p.m. Harleyville Elementary School, 1650 E. Main St., Dorchester. Go to https://bit.ly/2XuEgin or call 803-737-1564 for more details.
UNCLAIMED PROPERTY HELP: Dorchester County offers residents help with searching for unclaimed property being held by the State Treasurer’s Office. 5:30 -8:30 p.m. Third Thursday event, Little Main Street in front of Hutchinson Square, Summerville. Free.
HOMEOWNERSHIP 101: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on homeownership. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JUNE 25
RAPID TRANSIT MEETING: The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments holds a community open-house workshop to gather feedback about the routing and initial design of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project. 3:30-6:30 p.m. International Longshoremen’s Association, 1142 Morrison Drive, Charleston. Go to lowcountryrapidtransit.com or call 843-303-9698 for more details.
JUNE 27
PROPOSED I-26 INTERCHANGE: Charleston County Government holds a public hearing to gather public comments and discuss preliminary plans for the Palmetto Commerce Interchange project proposed for Interstate 26 between Ashley Phosphate Road and U.S. Highway 78.5:30-7:30 p.m. Northside Baptist Church, 7800 Northside Drive, North Charleston. A brief formal video presentation will be shown around 6:30 p.m. Public comments will be limited to 2 minutes. Call 843-202-6140 or go to palmettocommerceinterchange.com/ for more details
HOMEOWNERSHIP 101: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on homeownership. 6-8 p.m.. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JULY 1
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
JULY 16
HR SUMMIT: The Palmetto Society for Human Resource Management holds a conference, “Building HR Rock Stars.” 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m. College of Charleston North Campus, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston. Free for members; $65 for others. Go to https://palmetto.shrm.org/ for more details.
AUG. 2 & 3
RURAL LANDOWNERS: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service hold ths 4th annual “S.C. Rural and Limited Landowner Symposium.” Marriott Hotel, 35 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston. $50. Register by July 5 at www.heirsproperty.org/events or by contacting Jasmine Brown at 843-745-7055 or jbrown@heirsproperty.org.