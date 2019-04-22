TODAY
SMALL BUSINESS FORUM: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA holds a panel discussion as part of Small Business Week, “Access, Opportunities and Resources.” 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
TUESDAY
SUMMERVILLE DEVELOPMENT RULES: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's public policy division for an update on Summerville's unified development ordinance. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is town planing director Jessi Shuler. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
SMALL BUSINESS FORUMS: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold two events as part of Small Business Week, “Funding your Business,” at noon; and “Access to Capital and Pathways to Grants,” at 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
CHARLESTON AREA TRANSPORTATION STUDY: The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments holds public meeting about the five-year certification review of the Charleston Area Transportation Study by the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration. 5:30 p.m. 5790 Casper Padgett Way, North Charleston. Call Kathryn Basha at 843-529-0400 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
APPRENTICESHIPS: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly “Power Hour.” 7:30-9 a.m. Summerville Town Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speaker include apprentice consultant Fearn Gupton. Topic: ”Apprenticeship Carolina.” Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
TAX FORUM: Charleston County Councilwoman Anna Johnson holds a round table meeting on heirs property and property taxes. 12:30 p.m. Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway. Scheduled speakers are Hope Watson, staff attorney for the Center of Heirs Property Preservation; Mary Tinkler, county treasurer; and Peter Tecklenburg, county auditor. Free.
SMALL BUSINESS FORUMS: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold two events as part of Small Business Week, “Doing Business With Government,” at 6 p.m.; and “Adding Google to your Marketing Strategy,” at 7 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
THURSDAY
SMALL BUSINESS FORUM: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department and NASA hold an event as part of Small Business Week, “Charting the Course – Lean Canvas.” 6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free.
HOME OWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop on home ownership. 6-8 p.m. 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
FRIDAY
S.C. PRESERVATION SUMMIT: The S.C. Archives & History Foundation and the S.C. Department of Archives & History hold their annual statewide conference on historic preservation. Archives & History Center, 8301 Parklane Road, Columbia. $65; $25 for students. Go to https://bit.ly/2EVQ32e for details.
SATURDAY
HOME OWNERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a workshop on home ownership. 10 a.m.-noon. 325 E Main Street, Moncks Corner. Free. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
MAY 6
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
MAY 9
RISK MANAGEMENT: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Risk Management: Insurance and Legal Concerns.” 3-5 p.m. First Citizens Bank building, 2nd floor conference room, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Charleston business and contracts attorney Alex Juncu and Rawlins Lowndes, chief financial officer of C.T. Lowndes & Co. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.
MAY 23
GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Preparing for Government Contracting Opportunities.” 1-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank building, second floor conference room, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Linda Blanton, procurement specialist with the SBDC and Robin Rourk, deputy director of the Office of Small Business Programs at the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.