TODAY
BETTER CREDIT: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
TUESDAY
BUSINESS LICENSE ISSUES: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s public policy division meets. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Sarah Cohen, director of government affairs for the S.C. Chamber of Commerce. Topic: “Business License Tax Issues Across South Carolina.” Free. Advance reservation required. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
TRIDENT TECH COMMISSION: The Trident Technical College Area Commission meets. 4:30 p.m. 7000 Rivers Ave., Building 920, North Charleston.
WEDNESDAY
BUSINESS PLANS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Writing Your Business Plan." Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building. 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
SUMMERVILLE ROAD EXTENSION: The Town of Summerville Public Works Department holds a groundbreaking ceremony for the Bear Island Road Extension Project 9:30 a.m. at Bear Island Road and Dovetail Circle.
THURSDAY
HAZARD PLAN: The Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department and the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments hold a public meeting to develop and update Berkeley County’s hazard mitigation plan. 5-6:30 p.m. Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.
HOMEOWNERSHIP PRIMER: Origin SC holds a workshop on the basics of homeownership. 6-8 p.m. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JULY 29
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
JULY 30
ALUMINUM PLANT UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the expansion of the J.W. Aluminum plant and how it affect the city of Goose Creek. 9-10 a.m. Wingate by Wyndham at Charleston Southern University, 9280 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Stan Brant, J.W. Aluminum’s chief operating officer. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
AUG. 2 & 3
RURAL LANDOWNERS: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service hold ths 4th annual “S.C. Rural and Limited Landowner Symposium.” Marriott Hotel, 35 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston. $50. Register by July 5 at www.heirsproperty.org/events or by contacting Jasmine Brown at 843-745-7055 or jbrown@heirsproperty.org.
AUG. 8
BERKELEY SCHOOLS UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the Berkeley County School District. 9-10 a.m. Courtyard by Marriott, 1510 Rose Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Eddie Ingram, district superintendent. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents and the S.C. Small Business Development Center hold a tax workshop for small business owners. 9 a.m-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://www.scsbdc.com/ to register.
AUG. 19
DISASTER PREPARATION: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a disaster preparedness workshop for small businesses. 6-8:30 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include representatives from the Berkeley County and Charleston County emergency preparedness divisions and the S.C. Commerce Department. Free. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.