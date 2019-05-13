TUESDAY
SEISMIC RESTRAINT: The Charleston chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers meets. Harbor Breeze Restaurant, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Topic: "Seismic Restraint." $25. Email gene3380@gmail.com for details.
WEDNESDAY
JOB FAIR: Berkeley County Economic Development and SC Works Trident holds a community job fair. 9 a.m.-noon. Trident Technical College, 1001 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner. Job applicants are asked to bring copies of their resumes and to be prepared for an interview.
THURSDAY
NONPROFIT MEETING: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s nonprofit council meets. 9-10 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Samantha Shirley, director of business development at CharityProud. Topic: “Integrated Event Management.” Go to www.greatersummerville.org for more details.
MAY 20
WEST ASHLEY-JOHNS ISLAND ROADWORK: Charleston County Government holds a drop-in public informational meeting to gather feedback about planned improvements to U.S. Highway 17 and Main Road, from Bee’s Ferry Road to River Road. 6-8 p.m. St. John’s High School, 1518 Main Road, Johns Island. Call 843-202-6140 for more details.
MAY 21
MENTORING: The National Association of Minority Contractors holds a forum, “Mentoring for Opportunity and Growth.” 6:30-8:30 p.m. 75 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Michael Corp, deputy district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration. Contact Darlene Gauer at Brownstone Construction Group at 843-209-6945 or dgauer@bstonegroup.com for more information.
MAY 22
NEXTON UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dochester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly "Morning Power Hour." 7:30-9 a.m. S.C. Research Authority, 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Brent Gibadlo, vice president and general manager of Nexton, who will give an update on the mixed-use real estate project. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org for details.
MAY 23
GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Preparing for Government Contracting Opportunities.” 1-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank building, second floor conference room, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Linda Blanton, procurement specialist with the SBDC and Robin Rourk, deputy director of the Office of Small Business Programs at the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.
MAY 29
HEIRS' PROPERTY RIGHTS: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation holds an education seminar and legal clinic. 11 a.m. Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church, 2915 Bohicket Road, Johns Island. Free. Advance reservations required to speak with an attorney. Call Sharon Piggs at: 843-745-7055 or go to https://www.heirsproperty.org/ for details.
WEST ASHLEY ROADWORK: Charleston County Government holds a drop-in public meeting about two new alternatives for the planned intersection improvements at S.C. Highway 7 (Sam Rittenberg Boulevard) and S.C. Highway 171 (Old Towne Road). 5:30-7:30 p.m. First Christian Church, 1293 Orange Grove Road, West Ashley. Go to www.sc7andsc171intersection.com or call 843-202-6140 for more information.
MAY 30
TEACHER OF THE YEAR: The Greater Summerville/Dochester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Teacher of the Year Luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel St., Summerville. $40 for members; $65 for others. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org for details.
JUNE 1
HOMEOWERSHIP BASICS: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on homeownership. 10 a.m.-noon. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JUNE 3
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
JUNE 5
FLOODING FORUM: Lowcountry Local First holds a workshop, "Storms & Flooding: Is Your Business Prepared? 5:50-7 p.m. Local Works, 1630-2 Meeting St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include: Scott Cave of Atlantic Business Continuity Services; Heather Pierce of Green Door Co.; Cheryl Smithem of Charleston PR & Design; and Sarah Williams-Scalise of Blueprint Insurance Group Inc. Free for members; $15 for others. Go to https://lowcountrylocalfirst.org for details.