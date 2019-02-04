TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
TUESDAY
GERMAN BUSINESS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston holds its 3rd annual German-American Business Summit. 1-6 p.m. The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Inga von Seelen, vice president of the product group NAFTA Hub USA for Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Inc. The event includes two panel discussions, “Leadership in Sustainability in German-American Industry" and “Futures of German-American Industry.” Free for students and faculty; $25 for others. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2FBjIOU for details.
TOURISM & INCLUSIVITY: The College of Charleston and other sponsors hold a forum on how to improve the inclusivity of the local tourism industry, “Bridging the Divide: Placemaking for Communities of Color in the S.C. Lowcountry.” 6 p.m. Alumni Memorial Hall, 66 George St. Scheduled keynote speaker is Stephanie Johnson-Cunningham, creative director and co-founder of Museum Hue of New York. Panelists include: Wayne Smith, Grant Gilmore, Herb Frazier and Kwadjo Campbell. Free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
DOWNTOWN SUMMERVILLE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Area Council meets, 8-9 a.m. Flowertown Players Theater, 133 S. Main St. Scheduled speaker is Doyle Best, parks and recreation manager for the Town of Summerville. Topic: Hutchinson Square update. Free. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
FRIDAY
GUN POLICY SYMPOSIUM: The Charleston Law Review of the Charleston School of Law and the Riley Institute at Furman University hold a symposium that examines gun policy and the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. 8:45 a.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Scheduled keynote speakers are Duke University law professors Joseph Blocher and Darrell A.H. Miller. Topic: “The Second Amendment as Positive Law.” Related panel discussions follow at 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Go to http://charlestonlaw.edu/symposium/ for details.
FEB. 12
SALES WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a business roundtable on consultative selling. 8-9 a.m. Trident Technical College's Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. Scheduled moderator is Shane Griffin, senior marketing consultant with iHeartMedia Inc. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
FEB. 16 & 23
USING QUICKBOOKS: The Charleston Area Small Business Development Center and The Citadel Baker School of Business hold a two-session workshop on the basics of using Quickbooks accounting software. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Advance registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com/ for details.
FEB. 19-21
AUTO INDUSTRY SUMMIT: The SC Manufacturers Alliance holds the 8th annual S.C. Automotive Summit. Hyatt Regency, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. The event will include presentations on manufacturing, workforce development and trade and policy. Scheduled keynote speakers include: Mike Mansuetti, president of Robert Bosch LLC; Scott Clark, president of Michelin North America; Jeff Moore, vice president of manufacturing at Volvo Car US Operations and manager of the company’s South Carolina plant. $425-$495. Go to https://myscma.com/event-directory/ for details.
FEB. 20
S.C. LIFE SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM: SCBIO holds “Life Sciences Boot Camp: Insights On SC's Fastest-Growing Industry.” 8:03 a.m.-4:30 p.m. University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. $50-$125. Go to www.scbio.org for details.
FEB. 21
CASH MANAGEMENT: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Creating A Business: Maximizing Cash Flow.” 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jimmy A. Lewis, a financial planner with Consolidated Planning Inc. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details
FEB. 26
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce holds its 2019 economic outlook conference. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Trident Technical College Center for Economic Development, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Elliot Eisenberg, a former senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders. $115. Go to https://bit.ly/2VJPQWc for details.
FEB. 27
CYBERSECURITY: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Cybersecurity 102: Through the Eyes of a Hacker.” 9-11 a.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Micheal Small of Tandem Cyber Solutions. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
MARCH 6
V.C. SUMMER CASE STUDY: The Bastiat Society of Columbia meets. Noon-1:30 p.m. The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter St., Columbia. Scheduled speaker is Jody Lipford, professor of economics at Presbyterian College. Topic is a case study of South Carolina’s failed V.C. Summer nuclear project: “The Political Economy of Resource Misallocation in the Energy Sector.” Registration required. RSVP to kara@colaecon.org.
MARCH 18-21
RECYCLING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE: The Carolina Recycling Association holds its annual conference and trade show. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $40-$515. Go to http://www.cra-recycle.org/ for details.