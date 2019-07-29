TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
TUESDAY
ALUMINUM PLANT UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the expansion of the JW Aluminum plant and how it affects the city of Goose Creek. 9-10 a.m. Wingate by Wydham at Charleston Southern University, 9280 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Stan Brant, JW Aluminum’s chief operating officer. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
RURAL LANDOWNERS: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service hold ths 4th annual “S.C. Rural and Limited Landowner Symposium.” Marriott Hotel, 35 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston. $50. Register by July 5 at www.heirsproperty.org/events or by contacting Jasmine Brown at 843-745-7055 or jbrown@heirsproperty.org.
AUG. 8
BERKELEY SCHOOLS UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the Berkeley County School District. 9-10 a.m. Courtyard by Marriott, 1510 Rose Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Eddie Ingram, district superintendent. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents and the S.C. Small Business Development Center hold a tax workshop for small business owners. 9 a.m-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://www.scsbdc.com/ to register.
AUG. 19
DISASTER PREPARATION: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a disaster preparedness workshop for small businesses. 6-8:30 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include representatives from Charleston and Berkeley counties, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the S.C. Commerce Department. Free. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
AUG. 29
SALUTE TO INDUSTRY: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Pavilion at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to https://bit.ly/2I5swh4 for details.
SEPT. 24
NEXTON UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a community update on the mixed-use Nexton development in Summerville. 9-10:30 a.m. Courtyard by Marriott, 1510 Rose Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Brent Gilardo, vice president and general manager for the project. $25 for members; $40 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
SEPT. 26
FLOODING REPORT: Dutch Dialogues Charleston, which is working on solutions for several major flooding challenges facing the city, presents its final report. 6-7:30 p.m. Charleston Gaillard Center, 2 George St. Free. Go to www.dutchdialoguescharleston.org for more details.
OCT. 21-23
S.C. TRADE SUMMIT: The 46th annual S.C. International Trade Conference is held. Charleston Galliard Center, 95 Calhoun St. Scheduled keynote speaker is ESPN and ABC broadcaster and college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. Go to www.scitc.org for details.
OCT. 22
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State holds free notary public seminar. 6:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Email kwatkins@sos.sc.gov or call 803-734-6045 for registration details.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. LIFE SCIENCES SUMMIT: SCBIO holds its annual life-sciences industry conference. Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. Theme, “Ignite the Future.” Go to https://www.scbio.org/ for registration fees and other details.